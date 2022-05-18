ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TruTV Greenlights Reality Sitcom ‘Semi Pro’ From ‘Jersey Shore’ Creator SallyAnn Salsano

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNPjX_0fi5D0Ec00

Click here to read the full article.

TruTV , a Warner Bros. Discovery brand, has ordered ten half-hour episodes of Semi Pro, a reality sitcom from Jersey Shore creator SallyAnn Salsano .

Semi Pro is described as a series “that shines a bright stadium light on the biggest, loudest, most hilarious characters in semi-pro football.” Per the official description, it follows New York and New Jersey’s most passionate semi-professional football teams as they try (and oh, man, do they try) to chase their dreams while juggling their grown-up responsibilities that get in the way of defeating their rivals. But not even jobs, aching bodies, or the women in their lives can keep these guys off the field. Whether they are suiting up for their 34th season or their rookie year, they put in their blood, sweat, and even some tears into every game. On the field, it is all business, but as soon as the game ends (and maybe even a little before), the drinks and laughs are always flowing. It’s a brotherhood and sometimes a beautiful disaster.

The series showcases the following teams:
• Brooklyn Seminoles- Returning champs, the Seminoles, are the team to beat this season. Every other team resents their trash talking, propensity for homemade alcoholic “rumble juice,” and outrageous touchdown celebrations. But until they knock them off the perch, there’s nothing the rest of the league can do.

• New York Predators- Win or lose the Predators are a family that’s ALWAYS at each others’ throats. If their beloved head coach isn’t screaming at the top of his lungs, he is in tears bursting with pride for his team.

• New Jersey Sharks- With military like grit and determination, the Sharks are the well-oiled machine of the league… and the Seminoles’ biggest threat.

• New Jersey Stags- The youngest and perhaps the most athletic team, the Stags are ready to knock heads with the old guard on the field with the help of their coach Oren Wilson, retired NFL Giants Player.

• The New York Patriots- This young and intense team from the Boogie Down Bronx lives their life on the road. With no home field and a Quarterback the size of most offensive linemen, they travel to any stadium to inflict their patented “Patriot Pain”.

• The Tri-State Steelers- Despite the Steelers’ “revolving door” roster, and a coach rumored to have faked a heart attack to stop the clock, they’re league spoilers who are a threat every time they step on the field.

Semi Pro is executive produced by Salsano and Dave Hamilton for 495 Productions, along with Mike Gross who also serves as showrunner.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Late Late Show’: CBS Looking To “Experiment” In Late-Night Slot As James Corden Prepares Exit

Click here to read the full article. CBS is going to experiment for the 12:30am late-night slot once James Corden exits The Late Late Show. Deadline revealed that the Brit is leaving the late-night slot after seven years next summer but the network has no plans just to pick another host to slot into the time period. CBS CEO George Cheeks told Deadline, during a pre-Upfronts interview, that it would look to freshen up the slot when he leaves. There will undoubtedly be pressure not to just stick another straight, white male into late-night and there’s the suggestion that it will look...
NFL
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Shaun Robinson
Person
Joanna Gaines
TVLine

Why Ghosts Is Now Poised to Get Even Bigger — Plus, the Story Behind CBS' Trimmed Thursday Sitcom Slate

Click here to read the full article. For the first time in a decade (‘member when Person of Interest used to air at 9?), CBS’ newly released fall schedule features only two sitcoms on Thursday, with Young Sheldon and Ghosts — TV’s top two comedies — leading into the freshman dramedy So Help Me Todd, followed by Season 2 of CSI: Vegas. The shift was largely dictated by the fact that CBS cancelled United States of Al, B Positive and How We Roll, while greenlighting zero new sitcoms for the 2022-23 season. “You play the hand you’re dealt,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl...
TV SERIES
TVLine

NBC Fall Schedule: Who Got This Is Us' Time Slot? — Plus, The Blacklist and Night Court Revival Held for Midseason

Click here to read the full article. NBC, as is tradition, is the first broadcast-TV network to reveal its schedule for the Fall TV season, ahead of its annual Upfront presentation to the advertising community. The top-rated freshman series of the 2021-22 season, La Brea, will return to its Tuesdays-at-9 time slot (which This Is Us calls home for a final two weeks), to unspool presumably just the first half of its “supersized” 14-episode sophomore run. NBC’s buzziest new series, the Quantum Leap follow-up/reboot starring Here and Now‘s Raymond Lee, has landed the network’s choicest real estate, Mondays at 10/9c...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Ringmaster Is an ABC Sitcom Star

The Masked Singer finale ended in heartbreak for Ringmaster on Wednesday night. She came oh so close — outlasting third-place finisher Prince — but she just couldn't win it all. She lost to Firefly, who was unmasked to be an R&B star. Scroll through to learn which ABC sitcom standout was actually the voice behind Ringmaster this whole time (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
NFL
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Sitcom#Semi Pro#Seminoles
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone Just Gave Fans Some Great And Unexpected News For Its 1883 And 6666 Spinoffs

Five years from now, the world may be in a place where Taylor Sheridan is responsible for creating half of all scripted television. We’re not quite there yet, but the Yellowstone co-creator’s fictional universe between Paramount Network and Paramount+ continues to expand with new updates for the western drama’s various spinoffs. Hot on the heels of the news that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be starring in the upcoming 1932 offshoot, Paramount has revealed some solid news for the follow-up drama 1883, as well as the upcoming modern-day drama set at the 6666 Ranch in Texas.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’: Fox Alternative Chief Has “No Regrets” On Casting Rudy Giuliani In Reality Contest

Click here to read the full article. Fox bosses have defended the casting of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer who helped spread baseless lies that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen, on The Masked Singer. Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment, said he had “absolutely no regrets” on the move. “The Masked Singer is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what [we] accomplished whether it was on set or with the viewers at home,” he added. Wade joked about Deadline’s scoop on the casting. “My only regret or surprise was obviously that the reveal was spoiled but kudos to...
NFL
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

Hulu Sets August Premiere For ‘This Fool’; Comedy Inspired By Life Of Star, Co-Creator Chris Estrada

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has set a premiere date for its new original comedy starring comedian Chris Estrada. This Fool, which is inspired by the life and stand-up of Estrada, will launch Aug. 12 and is from ABC Signature. The comedy is set in working-class South Central Los Angeles and centers on Julio Lopez (Estrada), a 30-year-old who still lives at home. Julio has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school and works at Hugs Not Thugs, a nonprofit that offers rehabilitation for gang members. He and his family take in his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy