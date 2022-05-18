With EPIC Midterm War Chest, MoveOn Endorses Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO