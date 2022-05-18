ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Late Late Show’: CBS Looking To “Experiment” In Late-Night Slot As James Corden Prepares Exit

By Peter White
Deadline
 2 days ago
CBS is going to experiment for the 12:30am late-night slot once James Corden exits The Late Late Show .

Deadline revealed that the Brit is leaving the late-night slot after seven years next summer but the network has no plans just to pick another host to slot into the time period.

CBS CEO George Cheeks told Deadline, during a pre-Upfronts interview, that it would look to freshen up the slot when he leaves. There will undoubtedly be pressure not to just stick another straight, white male into late-night and there’s the suggestion that it will look to do what Corden and his team did, by reinventing late-night.

“We’re going to really enjoy his final year, I think we’re going to take some time to think about that day part and what kind of format could make sense there. But again, we would have loved him wanting to stay for 10 more years, but he really he decided it was time to make a move,” said Cheeks. “We’re going spend some time figuring out what is the right replacement format, and I don’t believe that we’ll just be putting out another host there I think it’s really looking at the format.”

CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl joked that he and his team have received “quite a few” calls from those representing stars keen to break into late-night but the network has 12 months to find a replacement and will hope to find someone that can break through in the same way that the Gavin and Stacey co-creator did when he was plucked out of Broadway to make a slightly surprising move to American late-night television.

