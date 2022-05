BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ESPN Films announced Tuesday that production is underway on a 30 for 30 documentary on the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The announcement comes just over 20 years after team steamrolled the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, 34-7. Many fans can still name every starter on that 2000 Ravens defense, a unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history. “No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens,” the network said. “The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO