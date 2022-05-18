Chuck Lorre In Talks With CBS About New Comedies Following Cancelation Of ‘B Positive’ & ‘United States Of Al’

Click here to read the full article.

Chuck Lorre is a comedy veteran so he’s seen his fair share of cancelations. However, last week was brutal for the Two and a Half Men exec producer with CBS surprisingly canceling two shows of his in B Positive and United States of Al .

But he’s apparently looking on the bright side and is already in talks with the network about new projects.

CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl revealed that he’s “talking about coming back to us with some new shows going forward” following the news. Kahl didn’t expand on any new projects, but it will be interesting to see what the Warner Bros. producer is looking at, potentially for the next development cycle.

Kahl added that Lorre is a “consummate professional”. He said, “I’m not going to pretend and tell you he was happy. He was disappointed with the news but he’s the single most talented comedy producer I’ve certainly ever worked with.”

While CBS has moved away from comedies this year with So Help Me Todd essentially replacing B Positive and United States of Al, Lorre is still behind one of CBS’ key laughers – 50% of its comedy output – with Young Sheldon , which is the number one comedy on television.

“He’s been a great partner and we hope that will continue,” added Kahl.