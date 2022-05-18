ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Bail Set for Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 6th OWI

By Brian Norton
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBail is set at $750 cash for a 53-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his 6th OWI Offense over the weekend. Court records also indicate that Jesse J. Madden was cited for Operating While Revoked,...

