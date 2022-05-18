Oregon Grapevine: Seniors' Mental Health

Oregonians are continuing to contract COVID-19 at an increasing rate in mid-May. But it’s difficult to say how many people are currently ill because so many people are testing at home or not testing at all, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations – though higher than they were last week – remain at about a third of where they were during the delta and omicron surges, state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said during a press conference Wednesday.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO