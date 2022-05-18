ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Grapevine: Seniors' Mental Health

klcc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, speaks with older adult behavior specialist, Tim...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

Oregon Health Authority: Pandemic ‘not over,’ but it has changed. Again

Oregonians are continuing to contract COVID-19 at an increasing rate in mid-May. But it’s difficult to say how many people are currently ill because so many people are testing at home or not testing at all, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations – though higher than they were last week – remain at about a third of where they were during the delta and omicron surges, state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said during a press conference Wednesday.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
KDRV

Free air purifiers for Oregonians at high risk of wildfire smoke

SALEM, Ore. -- State lawmakers have approved funding towards five thousand air purifiers for people at high risk of poor air quality due to wildfires. Costing the state $4.7 million, the air purifiers make up a slice of the $220 million investment in wildfire prevention and response planning, power plant safety, new building code standards and more.
OREGON STATE
TheHorse.com

2 Confirmed Cases of Neurologic EHV-1 in Oregon

On May 17 the Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed that two horses residing on separate Deschutes County properties tested positive for the neurologic form of equine herpesvirus (EHV-1). The first horse was confirmed EHV-1-positive on May 4 after returning home from an April 22-25 event at the Oregon Horse Center, in Eugene. The horse showed neurologic signs without fever or nasal discharge and was subsequently euthanized.
EUGENE, OR
MedicalXpress

On-demand buprenorphine clinic reaches every corner of Oregon

In fall 2019, Oregon Health & Science University opened a clinic to provide same-day, walk-in access to proven medications to treat opioid use disorder. Within a few months, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the clinic to switch to virtual care. Now, with the pandemic receding, the clinic intends to stick with...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Avian flu detected again in Willamette Valley

Birds grown for poultry in the Willamette Valley are still at risk for contracting a contagious, lethal influenza from wild birds after baby waterfowl and two raptors died with the virus in the south Willamette Valley. State wildlife officials confirmed Wednesday, May 18 in a news release that Canada goslings...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Oregon Grapevine
Lebanon-Express

Oregon's COVID hospitalizations exceed predictions

More Oregonians than predicted are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 while the daily number of cases reported to the state on Monday, May 16 edged past 2,000 for the first time since February. Public health experts say cases reported to the state are undercounted while coronavirus surges under the highly infectious...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Challenger outpolls incumbent at OFNHP

In a contested election for president of Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP), medical technologist Jonathon Baker outpolled first-term incumbent Jodi Barschow, an RN at Kaiser Permanente. Baker, 31, is the first non-RN to lead OFNHP, which is an independent affiliate of American Federation of Teachers. He’s also...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
klcc.org

Avian flu spreads to wild birds in Oregon’s Willamette Valley

UPDATE: On May 19th, the USDA established a regional quarantine for avian flu in Lane County. This prevents the movement of poultry from within the area while official conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases exist. A map of the outbreak areas in Linn and Lane Counties and the quarantine...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Record tax kicker poses question: Are Oregonians taxed too much?

With a nearly $3 billion tax surplus, Oregon taxpayers will be seeing a “kicker” credit on their taxes in 2024. When Oregon's state revenue exceeds the state's revenue forecast, taxpayers get a refund in the form of a kicker instead of checks. Since Oregonians are consistently getting money...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon community colleges among the Election Night winners, as voters decide bond measures

The biggest bond on the ballot Tuesday — a $723 million bond for one of Oregon’s largest school districts was passed by a comfortable margin based on returns published Wednesday. The successful campaign to pass the Beaverton School District’s bond means large capital projects — including rebuilds of Beaverton High School and Raleigh Hills Elementary School — now have the funding they need.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Portland Contractor Fined $65,000

Oregon OSHA has cited a Portland contractor for repeatedly violating workplace safety standards designed to protect workers from falls that could kill them. The penalty of $65,000 against West Coast Roofing and Painting Inc. – issued this month following an inspection of a residential roofing job – reflects the company’s history of failing to follow a basic requirement: Implementing adequate fall protection systems – such as a personal fall restraint system or other measures – where workers are exposed to falling six feet or more to a lower level.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Experts warn that drought will impact Pacific Northwest this summer

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Drought is expected to impact much of the Pacific Northwest this summer, including areas in eastern Washington, southern Oregon and southern Idaho. A recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about 54% of Washington is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with about 25% of the state in an area of severe or extreme drought.
YAKIMA, WA
opb.org

Oregon breweries win at 2022 World Beer Cup

The results of the 2022 World Beer Cup were announced earlier this month. This year’s competition featured more than 10,000 entries from breweries across the globe. Oregon’s breweries took home multiple awards. Portland-based StormBreaker Brewing won gold for its beer, Extra StormBreaker. Heater Allen Brewing in McMinnville won gold for its flagship beer, Pils. And ColdFire Brewing of Eugene took home a bronze for its Valley Mélange. Rob Lutz is the head brewer of StormBreaker Brewing. Lisa Allen is the head brewer and production manager of Heater Allen Brewing. Stephen Hughes is the head brewer of ColdFire Brewing. We hear more from them about the competition and their beers.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy