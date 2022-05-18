Oregon Grapevine: Seniors' Mental Health

Oregonians are continuing to contract COVID-19 at an increasing rate in mid-May. But it’s difficult to say how many people are currently ill because so many people are testing at home or not testing at all, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations – though higher than they were last week – remain at about a third of where they were during the delta and omicron surges, state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said during a press conference Wednesday.
NEWBERG, Ore. — A 23-year-old in Newberg just made history as the first wheelchair user to graduate from nursing school in Oregon. Dani Hillenbrand grew up with the dream of helping others. Her passion for the medical field started when she was 17 years old, when she took care of a family member in the hospital.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials in Oregon shared some sobering news during a virtual press conference Wednesday, the week after Multnomah County began advising indoor masking again due to rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations. "There's more COVID in the community, and the chances of you being exposed are...
SALEM, Ore. -- State lawmakers have approved funding towards five thousand air purifiers for people at high risk of poor air quality due to wildfires. Costing the state $4.7 million, the air purifiers make up a slice of the $220 million investment in wildfire prevention and response planning, power plant safety, new building code standards and more.
On May 17 the Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed that two horses residing on separate Deschutes County properties tested positive for the neurologic form of equine herpesvirus (EHV-1). The first horse was confirmed EHV-1-positive on May 4 after returning home from an April 22-25 event at the Oregon Horse Center, in Eugene. The horse showed neurologic signs without fever or nasal discharge and was subsequently euthanized.
In fall 2019, Oregon Health & Science University opened a clinic to provide same-day, walk-in access to proven medications to treat opioid use disorder. Within a few months, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the clinic to switch to virtual care. Now, with the pandemic receding, the clinic intends to stick with...
Birds grown for poultry in the Willamette Valley are still at risk for contracting a contagious, lethal influenza from wild birds after baby waterfowl and two raptors died with the virus in the south Willamette Valley. State wildlife officials confirmed Wednesday, May 18 in a news release that Canada goslings...
The St. Charles Health System, headquartered in Bend, announced it will lay off 105 caregivers and eliminate 76 vacant positions. That’s a roughly 4% cut to its overall workforce. The people who will be laid off had not yet been told their fate on Wednesday afternoon when hospital leaders made their announcement.
More Oregonians than predicted are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 while the daily number of cases reported to the state on Monday, May 16 edged past 2,000 for the first time since February. Public health experts say cases reported to the state are undercounted while coronavirus surges under the highly infectious...
In a contested election for president of Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP), medical technologist Jonathon Baker outpolled first-term incumbent Jodi Barschow, an RN at Kaiser Permanente. Baker, 31, is the first non-RN to lead OFNHP, which is an independent affiliate of American Federation of Teachers. He’s also...
UPDATE: On May 19th, the USDA established a regional quarantine for avian flu in Lane County. This prevents the movement of poultry from within the area while official conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases exist. A map of the outbreak areas in Linn and Lane Counties and the quarantine...
BOISE, Idaho — There is good news and bad news for fans of the ‘Greater Idaho’ initiative. On Tuesday, voters in three Oregon counties had the initiative on their ballot. It asked voters "should the county cede from Oregon and become part of a future state to be called 'Greater Idaho.'?"
With a nearly $3 billion tax surplus, Oregon taxpayers will be seeing a “kicker” credit on their taxes in 2024. When Oregon's state revenue exceeds the state's revenue forecast, taxpayers get a refund in the form of a kicker instead of checks. Since Oregonians are consistently getting money...
The biggest bond on the ballot Tuesday — a $723 million bond for one of Oregon’s largest school districts was passed by a comfortable margin based on returns published Wednesday. The successful campaign to pass the Beaverton School District’s bond means large capital projects — including rebuilds of Beaverton High School and Raleigh Hills Elementary School — now have the funding they need.
Oregon OSHA has cited a Portland contractor for repeatedly violating workplace safety standards designed to protect workers from falls that could kill them. The penalty of $65,000 against West Coast Roofing and Painting Inc. – issued this month following an inspection of a residential roofing job – reflects the company’s history of failing to follow a basic requirement: Implementing adequate fall protection systems – such as a personal fall restraint system or other measures – where workers are exposed to falling six feet or more to a lower level.
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Drought is expected to impact much of the Pacific Northwest this summer, including areas in eastern Washington, southern Oregon and southern Idaho. A recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about 54% of Washington is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with about 25% of the state in an area of severe or extreme drought.
The "Greater Idaho" movement was dealt a slight setback on Tuesday night when voters from two of three counties appeared to say "no" to measures asking to study moving the borders of those counties into Idaho.
The results of the 2022 World Beer Cup were announced earlier this month. This year’s competition featured more than 10,000 entries from breweries across the globe. Oregon’s breweries took home multiple awards. Portland-based StormBreaker Brewing won gold for its beer, Extra StormBreaker. Heater Allen Brewing in McMinnville won gold for its flagship beer, Pils. And ColdFire Brewing of Eugene took home a bronze for its Valley Mélange. Rob Lutz is the head brewer of StormBreaker Brewing. Lisa Allen is the head brewer and production manager of Heater Allen Brewing. Stephen Hughes is the head brewer of ColdFire Brewing. We hear more from them about the competition and their beers.
