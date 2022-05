GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers baseball team is making history this season in the Pioneer League without even having played a single game yet. Meet Kate Sisler. The former college soccer player, who finished her career as an Argo at the University of Providence last season, is now an assistant coach with the Voyagers helping with everything from batting practice to eventually coaching from first base on game days. She is the first female coach to ever appear in the Pioneer League.

