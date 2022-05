The Cut Bank Wolves golf team navigated the Marion Hills Country Club in Malta for third Place finish. They punched their ticket to the State Golf Tournament for the second year in a row. The Malta golf course provided a very challenging event for the Northern Divisional golf meet. Many golfers struggled with out of bounds throughout the 9-hole course and very fast greens along with 20 mph sustained winds. The Cut Bank golfers were able to finish in the top four places which qualified them for the state meet at Fairmont Hot Springs. The Wolves led briefly after 9-holes, but dropped into third place by the conclusion of the golf meet. Choteau came out on top with a total team score of 88, 2nd Glasgow - 93, 3rd Cut Bank - 104, and 4th Malta - 120.

