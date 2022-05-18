First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon-tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WBKO viewing area is under a slight risk for severe weather through both this evening and Thursday afternoon and evening. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms are looking likely mainly after 7pm. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful winds. The tornado threat is lower, but not zero. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! Conditions look calm and quiet through late tonight. Some of us could wake up to showers Thursday morning, but the heaviest batch of rain won’t arrive until the later parts of the afternoon. Storms by then could be strong to severe, with strong winds and hail being the main threats. Intense rainfall will occur at some points, bringing in the concern for some isolated flooding for low lying areas.

