Bowling Green, KY

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon-tonight

By Ariella Scalese
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - I hoped you soaked up the sunshine the last two days, because showers and storms could dampen you outdoor plans today. Strong to severe thunderstorm possible this afternoon-tonight. Scattered rain/storms possible Thursday. Hot weather for Friday. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms are...

www.wbko.com

WBKO

First Alert Weather Days: this evening and Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WBKO viewing area is under a slight risk for severe weather through both this evening and Thursday afternoon and evening. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms are looking likely mainly after 7pm. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful winds. The tornado threat is lower, but not zero. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! Conditions look calm and quiet through late tonight. Some of us could wake up to showers Thursday morning, but the heaviest batch of rain won’t arrive until the later parts of the afternoon. Storms by then could be strong to severe, with strong winds and hail being the main threats. Intense rainfall will occur at some points, bringing in the concern for some isolated flooding for low lying areas.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A sunny, hot and windy Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Finally a day without a severe storm risk! Today will be sunny, hot and windy!. The wind will gust up to about 30 mph this afternoon. Rain/storms return late Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll start the weekend off dry and warm, however rain moves in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
z93country.com

More Severe Weather Possible

The National Weather Service says the threat of severe weather will continue into this evening;. Thunderstorms are possible through this evening. A few storms this afternoon and early this evening could become severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the primary threats. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Last night around 8:00 two tornado warnings were issued for Pulaski County. A wall cloud was photographed, and rotation was indicated on NWS radar. Around 720 were without power in the Shopville area, and minor damage was reported in the area. Nearby Casey County reported more substantial damage from the storms. Photo from Somerset Wednesday evening, courtesy of Amy Sue Decker-East.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Pop-ups With Gusty Winds and Small Hail This Afternoon

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 203 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 203 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and into the early evening. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for basically the northern half of Middle TN.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Enjoy this afternoon before storms arrive for Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rest of our afternoon and evening look pleasant and dry. Temperatures will fall to the 70s but overall it looks like a quiet night!. Clouds will increase tonight, so temperatures won’t be as cool tomorrow morning. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms look likely on Wednesday. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful winds. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! More rain/storms are expected for Thursday. Hot weather returns for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will increase too, likely making it feel even hotter! A cool down is in store for the weekend, but there could be a few showers/storms.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rotary club plans tornado memorial for Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been almost six months since tornadoes tore through parts of western Kentucky. In Dawson Springs, the rotary club recently voted on plans to build a memorial in honor of those lost in the storms. Members of the local rotary club say they wanted...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
whopam.com

Planned power outage for portion of central Hopkinsville Thursday night

There will be a planned power outage tonight for portions of the center of Hopkinsville. Beginning just before midnight, the outage will affect areas around South Main Street, South Virginia Street, South Campbell Street, and East 21st Street. HES says the outage is required to perform electric system maintenance and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Boyle; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Estill; Fayette; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Jackson; Jessamine; Knox; Larue; Laurel; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; McCreary; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Nelson; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 240 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BOYLE BUTLER CASEY CLARK CLINTON CUMBERLAND EDMONSON ESTILL FAYETTE GARRARD GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART JACKSON JESSAMINE KNOX LARUE LAUREL LINCOLN LOGAN MADISON MARION MCCREARY MERCER METCALFE MONROE MONTGOMERY NELSON POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE RUSSELL SIMPSON TAYLOR WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Road impacts expected through Friday

BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for May 14 through May 20 are listed below. All work is subject to change. A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures. The lane closures are...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
newstalk941.com

One Dead, One Injured In Tuesday Night Accident

A Cookeville man has died as the result of a Tuesday night accident at in Putnam County. 61-year-old John Kontour of Cookeville was the passenger of 48-year-old James Romines of Cookeville was traveling in a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro on Thorne Gap Road when his vehicle went on the side of the roadway, striking a large pile of rocks. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on the side of the roadway.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WBKO

Luck Casino Night - Havana Nights set for May 27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Luck Casino Night - Havana Nights is scheduled for Friday, May 27, at the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion from 6 - 11 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include $1,000 in play money, food, cocktails and live music by Tyrone Dunn + Kin-Foke. 100% of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Woman walking on I-40 causes traffic backup

Metro Police responded to a woman walking on the side of I-40 with a knife screaming, "help me." Hermitage units were sent to the scene, stopping all traffic flow heading eastbound near mile marker 214. Police utilized the new initiative, Partners in Care, to connect the woman with a counselor to resolve the situation peacefully.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Smoke Plume Could Last Two Weeks

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) If you live in Springfield (or Detroit Michigan) you probably noticed the large smoke plume near downtown Springfield. According to officials, it could smolder for two weeks. Springfield officials tell Smokey Barn News that a large brush pile with debris (plant matter) collected from throughout...
SPRINGFIELD, TN

