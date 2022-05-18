Cut Bank Linksters place 3rd

Gordon Victor Nelsen died unexpectedly on a family walk in Snohomish, Wash. on May 8, 2022, at the age of 80. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pondera Valley Lutheran Church, 6th Ave SW, Conrad, MT 59425. A reception at the church will follow the burial. A viewing will be offered on Wednesday, May 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the Asper/Pondera Funeral Home, 302 S. Main St, Conrad, MT 59425. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gordon’s life. Contributions may be given to the Pondera Valley Lutheran Church, Logan Health Conrad Foundation, and Liberty County Foundation.
