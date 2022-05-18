Cut Bank Linksters place 3rd

The Shelby Coyotes Boys’ Track Team placed second at the District Meet, losing to Fairfield by six points. The District Meet was held last Saturday in Great Falls. Rhett Reynolds claimed two individual titles as well as anchoring the 4x100 for a title as well. He cleared 6’6” in the high jump, ran the 200 in 23.55, and anchored the 4x100 to a time of 45.41. He claimed 2nd in the 400 with a PR time of 52.86, and placed third in the long jump leaping 20’.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO