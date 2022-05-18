ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Bank, MT

Cut Bank Linksters place 3rd

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cut Bank Wolves golf team navigated the Marion Hills Country Club in Malta for third Place finish. They punched their ticket to the State Golf Tournament for the second year in a row. The Malta golf course provided a very...

Valier track team sending six to Divisional Meet

The Valier Panthers are sending six athletes to the Northern C Divisional Meet in Great Falls this weekend. Emma Valdez had three top four finishes to qualify in the distance races while the boys team qualified both relay teams along with Hyrum Briggs advancing in two throwing events. Valdez finished...
VALIER, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Coyotes boys track team finishes 2nd

The Shelby Coyotes Boys’ Track Team placed second at the District Meet, losing to Fairfield by six points. The District Meet was held last Saturday in Great Falls. Rhett Reynolds claimed two individual titles as well as anchoring the 4x100 for a title as well. He cleared 6’6” in the high jump, ran the 200 in 23.55, and anchored the 4x100 to a time of 45.41. He claimed 2nd in the 400 with a PR time of 52.86, and placed third in the long jump leaping 20’.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Powerful Flavor at Ranger Joe’s Pizza

Growing up in Florida, Joe Ledwidge was either eating pizza or making it for customers in his parents’ shop nearly every day from age 11 to 19 in the 1980s. Thirty years later after a 19-year career in law enforcement, Ledwidge moved to Montana and opened Ranger Joe’s Pizza in south Kalispell, where he uses the same Hobart dough mixer his parents used to make Sicilian, New York and Detroit deep dish style pizzas.
KALISPELL, MT
Cut Bank, MT
Sports
Browning tracksters bound for divisionals

Last week, the Browning track and field teams competed at the Flathead/Browning/Whitefish Triangular meet on Thurs-day, May 12. From there, they continued on to Polson for the Nelson-Thomas ABC meet on Saturday, May 14, the final meet of the regular season. Coach Bob Miller said he is currently working on...
BROWNING, MT
Students honored in Logan Health ceremony

Every class has them, the students involved in pretty much everything, carries a high GPA and are natural-born leaders. A few years ago, Logan Health decided it wanted to recognize these students and “Today’s Achievers, Tomorrow’s Leaders” was created. “We started this program in the 2019-20...
CUT BANK, MT
Gordon Victor Nelsen

Gordon Victor Nelsen died unexpectedly on a family walk in Snohomish, Wash. on May 8, 2022, at the age of 80. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pondera Valley Lutheran Church, 6th Ave SW, Conrad, MT 59425. A reception at the church will follow the burial. A viewing will be offered on Wednesday, May 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the Asper/Pondera Funeral Home, 302 S. Main St, Conrad, MT 59425. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gordon’s life. Contributions may be given to the Pondera Valley Lutheran Church, Logan Health Conrad Foundation, and Liberty County Foundation.
CONRAD, MT
Business Bites: The Sting changing hands; historic preservation awards; GF Clinic gets new equipment; Omerta Cigar Lounge opens; Habitat for Humanity donation; Easterseals-Goodwill anniversary; Husted, Nitschke get national recognition

Rich and Sara Hollis have sold The Sting Sports Bar and 5th Quarter Casino. The couple owned it for the last 21 years and The Sting has been in business since 1982. They’ve sold the building at 1121 5th St. S. and liquor license to Todd and Lara Clark.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fred S. Greco

Memorial services for Fred S. Greco, 61, will be Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center in Cut Bank. Condolences to www.asperfh.com.
CUT BANK, MT
Areas of Montana experiencing high wind gusts

According to a weather statement sent out by the Billings National Weather Service, portions of Montana and North Central Wyoming are experiencing 30 to 50 mile-per-hour wind gusts this afternoon. The wind is expected to last through the early morning. The Western Foothills may have stronger wind gusts. Chances of light snow showers are also a possibility through Friday.
BILLINGS, MT
Betty Ellen Klosterboer

Betty Klosterboer of Valier, Mont. passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 14, 2022. Funeral services for Betty will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. in Valier at the Baptist church. Betty was a lifelong resident of Valier, Mont. She was born on Feb....
VALIER, MT
Drums, dancers arrive at the BCC Powwow

Blackfeet country celebrated its first powwow of the 2022 season as Blackfeet Community College (BCC) held the annual event after two years’ hiatus due to COVID-19. Originally, and hopefully, planned for the outdoor arbor at the Museum of the Plains Indian, typically windy and cool spring weather found the event moved to the nearby Stick Game Arbor.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Great Falls Voyagers make history with first female coach

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers baseball team is making history this season in the Pioneer League without even having played a single game yet. Meet Kate Sisler. The former college soccer player, who finished her career as an Argo at the University of Providence last season, is now an assistant coach with the Voyagers helping with everything from batting practice to eventually coaching from first base on game days. She is the first female coach to ever appear in the Pioneer League.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Montana health officers see rise in COVID-19 cases

BOZEMAN, Mont — County health officials across Montana report seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. “We still are dealing with sublineages of the omicron variant, which is a more contagious variant that's circulating in the community,” Gallatin City-County health officer Lori Christenson said. Montana state officials latest report...
MONTANA STATE
Logan Health-Shelby pleased to have Vicki Newmiller as new vice president

Logan Health – Shelby is pleased to announce the appointment of Vicki Newmiller, RN, BSN, MHA, as vice president. In her new role, Newmiller will work closely with the employees, board of directors and medical staff at Logan Health – Shelby, as well as the regional leaders, to focus on ensuring that the community and surrounding region have access to quality health care.
SHELBY, MT
Man arrested after standoff in Lincoln

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies say a man in Lincoln threatened emergency responders who were called in by a friend when the man started having convulsions. Court papers indicate Dennis Jacob Doll demanded EMTs get out of his house. Deputies report the friend followed him...
LINCOLN, MT

