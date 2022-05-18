Truck tears down power lines, starts transformer fire in New City

A passing truck tore down power lines and started a transformer fire in New City this morning.

Clarkstown police say the truck was traveling in the area of American Legion Way when it hit the lines at the intersections of Route 304, Congers Road and Third Street.

Over a dozen of homes in the area were without power, and officials asked motorists to avoid the area.

Due to the power outage and transformer fire, New City Elementary was put on a two-hour delay.