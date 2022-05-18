CBS Fall Schedule: Ghosts and NCIS: LA on the Move, S.W.A.T. Returns to Friday, Firefighters Claim Magnum's Spot

Click here to read the full article.

CBS on Wednesday morning became the third broadcast network to unveil an actual schedule for the Fall TV season, after NBC and ABC (but not quite Fox ) did same. What favorite shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what’s on hold until midseason?

Steady Eddie S.W.A.T . is returning to its Friday leadoff spot, where it will tee up the new firefighter drama Fire Country (starring SEAL Team ‘s Max Thieriot and Zoo ‘s Billy Burke). NCIS: Los Angeles will in turn move an hour later on Sundays, making way for the freshman cop drama East New York .

The Real Love Boat will close out a new, all-reality Wednesday slate, which is anchored by new seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race .

With only two Thursday sitcoms now in inventory, Young Sheldon and Ghosts (airing a half-hour earlier) will lead into the freshman dramedy So Help Me Todd , starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. ( CSI: Vegas ‘ sophomore season will close out that night.)

NEW SHOWS IN CAPS; click title for details.

MONDAY

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm NCIS

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY

8 pm FBI

9 pm FBI: International

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Survivor

9 pm The Amazing Race

10 pm THE REAL LOVE BOAT

THURSDAY

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm Ghosts (new time slot)

9 pm SO HELP ME TODD

10 pm CSI: Vegas (new night)

FRIDAY

8 pm S.W.A.T. (“new” night)

9 pm FIRE COUNTRY

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 pm Drama encores

9 pm Drama encores

10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm The Equalizer

9 pm EAST NEW YORK

10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles (new time slot)

LINGO , Secret Celebrity Renovation , SUPERFAN , Tough as Nails , TRUE LIES

B Positive , Bull (ending May 26), How We Roll , Magnum P.I. and United States of Al ( View our Renewal Scorecard for all pickup/cancellation data )