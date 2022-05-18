ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Fall Schedule: Ghosts and NCIS: LA on the Move, S.W.A.T. Returns to Friday, Firefighters Claim Magnum's Spot

By Team TVLine
 2 days ago
CBS on Wednesday morning became the third broadcast network to unveil an actual schedule for the Fall TV season, after NBC and ABC (but not quite Fox ) did same. What favorite shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what’s on hold until midseason?

Steady Eddie S.W.A.T . is returning to its Friday leadoff spot, where it will tee up the new firefighter drama Fire Country (starring SEAL Team ‘s Max Thieriot and Zoo ‘s Billy Burke). NCIS: Los Angeles will in turn move an hour later on Sundays, making way for the freshman cop drama East New York .

The Real Love Boat will close out a new, all-reality Wednesday slate, which is anchored by new seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race .

With only two Thursday sitcoms now in inventory, Young Sheldon and Ghosts (airing a half-hour earlier) will lead into the freshman dramedy So Help Me Todd , starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. ( CSI: Vegas ‘ sophomore season will close out that night.)

NEW SHOWS IN CAPS; click title for details.

MONDAY
8 pm The Neighborhood
8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola
9 pm NCIS
10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY
8 pm FBI
9 pm FBI: International
10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY
8 pm Survivor
9 pm The Amazing Race
10 pm THE REAL LOVE BOAT

THURSDAY
8 pm Young Sheldon
8:30 pm Ghosts (new time slot)
9 pm SO HELP ME TODD
10 pm CSI: Vegas (new night)

FRIDAY
8 pm S.W.A.T. (“new” night)
9 pm FIRE COUNTRY
10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY
8 pm Drama encores
9 pm Drama encores
10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY
7 pm 60 Minutes
8 pm The Equalizer
9 pm EAST NEW YORK
10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles (new time slot)

LINGO , Secret Celebrity Renovation , SUPERFAN , Tough as Nails , TRUE LIES

B Positive , Bull (ending May 26), How We Roll , Magnum P.I. and United States of Al ( View our Renewal Scorecard for all pickup/cancellation data )

Comments / 10

judy dean
2d ago

i guess i wont be watching cbs this fall..ive been watching old reruns ..much more entertaining

Reply
9
