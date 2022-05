The Tampa Bay Lightning stole Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup on Tuesday night 4-1. The Lightning’s prowess on the power play was the key difference-maker in the game. Three of Tampa Bay’s goals came off Florida penalties in the game. Corey Perry had Tampa Bay’s first goal in the second period and Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton capped off the win in the third period.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO