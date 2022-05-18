ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Letters to the editor for May 18

By Olympian readers
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

Olympia Regional Airport not considered for expansion

On May 1, The Olympian published Ms. Lee Riner’s letter to the editor titled “Olympia Regional Airport under consideration for expansion.” I would like to provide clarification on the confusing and misleading title.

Ms. Riner was correct in her statement that “the Washington state legislature has a statewide airport committee — Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission — that is charged with recommending a location for a new commercial airport by February 15, 2023, as well as expanding capacity elsewhere. …”

But the title for the letter stating that the Olympia Regional Airport is under consideration for expansion is inaccurate. The Feb. 9 Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission’s Report to Legislative Transportation Committees includes a list of six existing airports recommended for adding capacity to meet the demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo, or general aviation. These airports are Arlington Municipal Airport, Bremerton National Airport, Snohomish County (Paine Field) Airport, Sanderson Field in Shelton, Ed Carlson Memorial Field-South Lewis County Airport, and the Tacoma Narrows Airport.

The Olympia Regional Airport is not on the CACC’s recommended list for potential expansion.

Rudy Rudolph, Olympia Regional Airport Director

Meridian Market decision-makers ignore neighbors’ pleas

The hearing examiner for the city of Lacey has recommended allowing construction of the Meridian Market Gas Station project despite residents’ concerns. The city received hundreds of comments. The vast majority opposed the gas station, not a market or other business.

The gas station would be less than 50 feet from a neighborhood park and trail, in the walk path to a school, and at a busy intersection — prompting legitimate health and safety concerns.

People live in Meridian Campus because of the safe, walkable environment with easy access to the I-5 corridor and services, including at least seven gas stations. There is no demand for another.

The Federal Way developers’ marketing plan acknowledged that they cannot get financing without gas sales, even though they anticipate declining demand for both gas and cigarettes. It is strange that developers can borrow $1.5 million+ for an unneeded gas station but not to build a food market.

City Council members, none of whom live in the immediate area, must decide whether to allow a financially dubious proposition that will impact the community indefinitely.

Now all residents can do is hope that diligent City Council members will visit the neighborhood before they vote and ask if the project is really needed.

Would they want a gas station so close to their homes?

Would they want their property values to be negatively impacted?

Would they be concerned about traffic, health, and environmental safety if they or their loved ones lived close to the project?

Lynn and Elaine Briggs, Lacey

What does freedom mean?

Recently, a friend and I discussed the meaning of freedom.

For her it meant less taxes taken out of her paycheck, and fewer regulations inhibiting her and her family from riding free over state or national forest lands on their motorcycles.

She also said she doesn’t believe in socialism.

I queried her: Do you believe that the people’s money should pay for health, education, housing? Roads, bridges, high tech?

Yes, she said.

Do you think your taxes should help people? Yes, she said.

Do you think that Social Security should pay for disabilities? Yes.

Do you want your tax dollars spent on food, clothing, and shelter for those who do not have those things? Yes.

What is socialism? It takes my freedom away.

How? It will make me poor.

Why? Because the millionaires own all the property. I have to keep mine.

What does capitalism mean? I might get rich.

That was my conversation with a 61-year-old woman in Montana.

What’s left of our middle class is more willing to throw the dice and bet on the rich than they are to trust the institutions taxes provide.

Democratic socialism is the best mitigating factor against unchecked capitalism. Apparently, many in the USA choose poverty and authoritarians over democracy.

Sad days ahead.

Liza R. Rognas, Olympia

Comments / 0

Related
bellevuereporter.com

After long debate, Edmonds bans homeless people from living outside

EDMONDS — People without homes can soon be forced to abandon their belongings and take a bus ticket to a shelter up to 35 miles away under a new Edmonds law. If not, they may be charged with a misdemeanor, and that could lead to an arrest with up to a $1,000 fine or jail time.
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Government
Olympia, WA
Lifestyle
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Shelton, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Lacey, WA
q13fox.com

People living in tents along state highways cannot stay if offered shelter, Gov. Inslee says

OLYMPIA, Wash. - People living in encampments along state highway right-of-ways will soon have to make a decision, Governor Jay Inslee said: take shelter or move. Inslee made the comments in a press conference Wednesday at the state capitol. He was proudly promoting an $800 million plan approved by the state legislature early this year for funding rapid housing for people living unsheltered.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

COVID-19 infections surging in some Washington counties

SEATTLE - If it seems like more people in your immediate circle are getting COVID-19, you would be correct. Clallam and San Juan counties have been rated 'high risk' for contracting COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control. King, Snohomish and Jefferson counties have moved into the 'medium risk' category.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Tech#Air Cargo#Tacoma Narrows Airport#Cacc
kitsapdailynews.com

Trial is over, the judge to rule on That One Place case

PORT ORCHARD – A judge will soon rule whether the owner of That One Place will have to fork over $132,000 for COVID 19-related fines the restaurant racked up for reportedly serving customers indoors when the practice was barred by a mandate issued by Gov. Jay Inslee. The state...
PORT ORCHARD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater staff urge annexations and new interlocal agreement

City staff urged Tumwater's city leaders to make annexing twelve "islands" a top priority for the council. In his report to the city council yesterday, Tumwater planning manager Brad Medrud said this strategic priority has been on the city council list for several years now. He emphasized that incorporating urban...
TUMWATER, WA
Tree Hugger

Built on Stilts: A Small House Built With Concrete-Free Foundations

The "concrete iceberg" in homes is made up of the footings and foundations that are usually hidden beneath the surface. But as a recent study showed, it can represent 35% of the upfront carbon in a building. It's one of the reasons we show so many structures that we say are built on stilts; it uses much less concrete. This new cabin under construction is built on steel stilts and uses no concrete at all.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gov. Inslee appoints director to head up ‘first of its kind’ Office of Independent Investigations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Roger Rogoff as the director of the Office of Independent Investigations on Tuesday. The agency, which will be the first of its kind in the country, will conduct investigations into potential criminal conduct arising from police use of deadly force, independent of involved law enforcement agencies.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
594
Followers
124
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy