Letters to the editor for May 18

Olympia Regional Airport not considered for expansion





On May 1, The Olympian published Ms. Lee Riner’s letter to the editor titled “Olympia Regional Airport under consideration for expansion.” I would like to provide clarification on the confusing and misleading title.

Ms. Riner was correct in her statement that “the Washington state legislature has a statewide airport committee — Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission — that is charged with recommending a location for a new commercial airport by February 15, 2023, as well as expanding capacity elsewhere. …”

But the title for the letter stating that the Olympia Regional Airport is under consideration for expansion is inaccurate. The Feb. 9 Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission’s Report to Legislative Transportation Committees includes a list of six existing airports recommended for adding capacity to meet the demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo, or general aviation. These airports are Arlington Municipal Airport, Bremerton National Airport, Snohomish County (Paine Field) Airport, Sanderson Field in Shelton, Ed Carlson Memorial Field-South Lewis County Airport, and the Tacoma Narrows Airport.

The Olympia Regional Airport is not on the CACC’s recommended list for potential expansion.

Rudy Rudolph, Olympia Regional Airport Director

Meridian Market decision-makers ignore neighbors’ pleas

The hearing examiner for the city of Lacey has recommended allowing construction of the Meridian Market Gas Station project despite residents’ concerns. The city received hundreds of comments. The vast majority opposed the gas station, not a market or other business.

The gas station would be less than 50 feet from a neighborhood park and trail, in the walk path to a school, and at a busy intersection — prompting legitimate health and safety concerns.

People live in Meridian Campus because of the safe, walkable environment with easy access to the I-5 corridor and services, including at least seven gas stations. There is no demand for another.

The Federal Way developers’ marketing plan acknowledged that they cannot get financing without gas sales, even though they anticipate declining demand for both gas and cigarettes. It is strange that developers can borrow $1.5 million+ for an unneeded gas station but not to build a food market.

City Council members, none of whom live in the immediate area, must decide whether to allow a financially dubious proposition that will impact the community indefinitely.

Now all residents can do is hope that diligent City Council members will visit the neighborhood before they vote and ask if the project is really needed.

Would they want a gas station so close to their homes?

Would they want their property values to be negatively impacted?

Would they be concerned about traffic, health, and environmental safety if they or their loved ones lived close to the project?

Lynn and Elaine Briggs, Lacey

What does freedom mean?





Recently, a friend and I discussed the meaning of freedom.

For her it meant less taxes taken out of her paycheck, and fewer regulations inhibiting her and her family from riding free over state or national forest lands on their motorcycles.

She also said she doesn’t believe in socialism.

I queried her: Do you believe that the people’s money should pay for health, education, housing? Roads, bridges, high tech?

Yes, she said.

Do you think your taxes should help people? Yes, she said.

Do you think that Social Security should pay for disabilities? Yes.

Do you want your tax dollars spent on food, clothing, and shelter for those who do not have those things? Yes.

What is socialism? It takes my freedom away.

How? It will make me poor.

Why? Because the millionaires own all the property. I have to keep mine.

What does capitalism mean? I might get rich.

That was my conversation with a 61-year-old woman in Montana.

What’s left of our middle class is more willing to throw the dice and bet on the rich than they are to trust the institutions taxes provide.

Democratic socialism is the best mitigating factor against unchecked capitalism. Apparently, many in the USA choose poverty and authoritarians over democracy.

Sad days ahead.

Liza R. Rognas, Olympia