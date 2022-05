Even as COVID-19 cases reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health and hospitalizations continue on an upward trend, overall COVID-19 activity is still low. As of Monday, 63 people were hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed COVID-19 infections, up from 22 one week ago. An additional 15 were hospitalized with suspected infections. Four COVID patients were in intensive care units, with two on ventilators.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO