Who makes the best cheesecake in Thurston County? Vote now in our poll.

Olympia is full of local restaurants and bakeries, and we are looking for the best cheesecake baked in Thurston County.

Cast your vote below in our poll for your favorite cheesecake maker. From Mason’s Cheesecake Co.‘s many cheesecake flavors, The Nom Nom Stop’s cheesecake on a stick, and classic cheesecake offerings at the San Francisco Street Bakery, many Thurston County bakeries and restaurants have a part in this competition.

Our nonscientific poll will be open until midnight on Tuesday, May 24, so go vote now for your favorite. You can vote as often as you want, and once a winner is determined, we’ll announce the winner.

If we missed your favorite, let us know in the comments.

