ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

The city of Olympia wants your thoughts on its downtown Creative District

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC9l7_0fi57l7F00

There are already more than 150 businesses and people in a 30-block area of downtown Olympia involved in the arts.

According to a news release from Olympia Downtown Alliance, the ODA, in partnership with the city, is developing a strategic plan for the city’s creative district. And they’d like the public’s input to help guide future programming.

People are being asked to participate in an online survey put together by the district advisory committee. Some of the questions include what arts events you participate in and what you see as a successful downtown creative industry.

According to the city’s website , the vision for the creative district includes affordable spaces for artists to live and work, areas highlighting history and more.

Altogether, the 30-block area has 150 creative industries, 42 historic buildings, 38 food businesses, 25 makers and fabricators and 10 event spaces.

Program coordinator Marygrace Goddu said right now projects are funded in a variety of ways. That includes grants from the State Arts Commission and city Economic Development funds. Money from these sources has gone to improvements to the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in the past, and more is going to a sidewalk safety improvement project.

Goddu said in the future, the city anticipates the creative district will become its own entity and will develop its own funding resources. It could even be the recipient of Inspire Olympia tax dollars, but first it would have to become a nonprofit.

“If the Creative District becomes a nonprofit organization in the future and is able to meet other cultural access program requirements, it absolutely could be a recipient of Cultural Access (Inspire Olympia) funding,” Goddu said.

Aslan Meade, an Olympia Downtown Alliance board member and committee co-chair, said Olympia has a long history of artistic expression and innovation, from live music to theater and visual arts.

“Now more than ever, we need to support and celebrate those among us who bring the arts to life and help sustain a vibrant, resilient, creative economy in our Capital City,” Meade said in the news release.

Comments / 6

Clueless
2d ago

I truly have no clue and do not understand… my lifelong home has been utterly destroyed and is a dangerous, filthy, hostile downtown with open drunkenness, aggressive panhandling, congestion, large numbers of disheveled and mean young people, car break ins and rampant crime and this story is about creativity. It is sad and literally heartbreaking what has happened to a once clean, friendly, safe, family friendly downtown…🥺🥲👎

Reply(1)
8
Kevin Underwood
1d ago

how about cleaning up the town getting rid of the "homeless" vagrants and criminals and make it a place that families can walk through again. shameful what has happened to that City be creative and clean it up!

Reply
5
Related
kirklandreporter.com

Master Builders Association opposes new Kirkland tree ordinance

On May 18, Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) joined eight builder-developers and property owners in filing an appeal before the Growth Management Hearings Board regarding Kirkland’s recently adopted tree protection ordinance. On March 15, the Kirkland City Council approved the ordinance governing tree removal and...
KIRKLAND, WA
bellevuereporter.com

After long debate, Edmonds bans homeless people from living outside

EDMONDS — People without homes can soon be forced to abandon their belongings and take a bus ticket to a shelter up to 35 miles away under a new Edmonds law. If not, they may be charged with a misdemeanor, and that could lead to an arrest with up to a $1,000 fine or jail time.
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
My Clallam County

Fungi farmer working to produce annual mushroom fest in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – A Port Angeles man who grows and sells mushrooms out of his own home is now working hard to get annual mushroom festival established in the city. David Rogers owns Maddie’s Mushrooms, marketing freshly grown Shiitakes, lion’s mane, oyster mushrooms and more. His vision is to celebrate one of the northwest’s most abundant wild harvests with gourmet cultivation workshops, guided forages, cooking demonstrations, talks on mycroremediation (which can be described as environmental cleanup using fungi), training truffle dogs and more.
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

People living in tents along state highways cannot stay if offered shelter, Gov. Inslee says

OLYMPIA, Wash. - People living in encampments along state highway right-of-ways will soon have to make a decision, Governor Jay Inslee said: take shelter or move. Inslee made the comments in a press conference Wednesday at the state capitol. He was proudly promoting an $800 million plan approved by the state legislature early this year for funding rapid housing for people living unsheltered.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Winlock Rescinds Application For Urban Growth Area Expansion

The City of Winlock has withdrawn its application to expand the city’s Urban Growth Area (UGA). The city had been considering expanding its UGA — a designation under the Growth Management Act that allows zoning changes so cities can expand — across Interstate 5 out to a 100-acre parcel north of the park n’ ride just off Exit 63.
WINLOCK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Capital City#Creative Industries#Arts Events#Oda#The State Arts Commission#The Washington Center
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater staff urge annexations and new interlocal agreement

City staff urged Tumwater's city leaders to make annexing twelve "islands" a top priority for the council. In his report to the city council yesterday, Tumwater planning manager Brad Medrud said this strategic priority has been on the city council list for several years now. He emphasized that incorporating urban...
TUMWATER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thurstontalk.com

Thurston County Commissioners Award Treatment Sales Tax Funds

Today, the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $1.2 million in Treatment Sales Tax (TST) funds over a 19-month period beginning June 1, 2022 for six community organizations to provide services in Thurston County. These awards will benefit Thurston County residents with mental health or substance use issues.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. COVID-19 outbreaks at Pierce County long-term care facilities are increasing and resident’s health is on everyone’s mind. We created a new toolkit to help LTCF residents and their families navigate things like:. COVID-19 outbreaks. Keeping hospitalizations low. Preparing for future outbreaks. Encouraging residents’...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Scenic Tacoma road permanently closed to cars. Blame climate change

Crumbling cliffs have led Metro Parks Tacoma to permanently close two miles of Five Mile Drive, a popular park road built atop the bluffs of Tacoma’s Point Defiance 109 years ago. City officials are blaming climate change for the worsening erosion of a 150-foot-tall sea bluff that frames the...
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor city administrator resigns due to unexpected illness

Linda Kelly has resigned as Gig Harbor city administrator due to an unexpected illness, the city announced Monday afternoon. Community Development Director Katrina Knutson will take over as administrator on an interim basis, the city’s news release said. Kelly was announced as the new administrator in March and started...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KUOW

Sound Transit has a few new rules: Today So Far

Sound Transit has a few new rules to enforce its fares. Seattle schools have a problem — not enough bus drivers. King County officials believe they've solved a lead contamination mystery. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for May 18, 2022. Seattle schools have a...
SEATTLE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
594
Followers
124
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy