Caresha, PLEASE: Messiest Reactions To Yung Miami’s Extra Messy eTussle With Diddy’s Boo Thang Gina Huynh

 2 days ago

“Caresha, PLEASE!”

Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By now, you’ve probably seen the messy etussle between Diddy ‘s rumored boo Yung Miami and his main boo (of the moment) Gina Huynh who traded spicy jabs across social media platforms while their billionaire boo thang remained silent.

Yung Miami Gets Into Messy Catfight With Gina Huynh On Social Media

It all started when Gina posted herself at the Billboard Music Awards with the caption “Love, Love, Love” hinting at her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul who officially adopted the moniker, Sean Love Combs.

Naturally, the post bothered Yung Miami enough for her to give “this b***” Gina “some attention.”

In true “main chick” fashion, Gina posted a pic on her InstaStory of Diddy kissing her on the cheek, adding “if anyone is seeking attention, b**** it’s you.”

The feud boiled over on Twitter where Miami fired off tweets about someone who’s “been around –just around for years” needing to “lay low.” She also called Gina a “freaky a** b***” and shaded her “cheap a*** lint ball carpet” which fueled petty hilarity across Twitter.

Yung Miami later cleared Gina completely with the City Girl-est of responses.

“I am and that’s why I f*** with yo n*** & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!”

In a predictable twist, Gina also teased a new track that sounds exactly like something an Asian woman smitten with Diddy would record in a studio. You can listen to it and catch up on the full e-tussle HERE.

Do you think Yung Miami did a little too much? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to her messy eTussle with Gina Huynh on the flip.

The post Caresha, PLEASE: Messiest Reactions To Yung Miami’s Extra Messy eTussle With Diddy’s Boo Thang Gina Huynh appeared first on Bossip .

