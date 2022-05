TROY, NY – On a chilly night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, the Tri-City ValleyCats and Lake Erie Crushers met in their second matchup of a three game set. The Crushers started the game with a two-run top of the first, with a home run from Bryant Flet that plated Keenan Irrizary to give Lake Erie the lead early on. It was all Crushers early as Jack Harris belted his third homer of the series in the top of the third off of Matt Mercer, who surrendered three earned runs in his three innings of work Wednesday night.

