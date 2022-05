Butts County 4-H has scheduled a host of summer activities for kids in grades 5th-12th grades for June and July. All activity registration and payments are due for June events by 5 p.m. on June 1, and July events registration and payments are due by 5 p.m. on July 1. Spaces are limited for each events, and a minimum of five 4-H’ers is required for each activity or the activity is subject to cancellation.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO