(Sioux City, IA) — A federal lawsuit against Western Iowa Technical Community College is set for 2024. Eight students from Brazil accuse the Sioux City school of human trafficking. They accused school officials and local companies of recruiting them for educational internship programs. When they arrived they saw they were forced to work 50 hours a week at a food processing plant or a pet food company. They say they had been promised free room and board and tuition, but they were forced to do the work to cover the expenses. WITCC denies the claims. A similar lawsuit involving 14 students from Chile is also headed to federal court.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO