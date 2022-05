So it all comes down to 90 minutes of football to decide if Manchester City retain the championship for a second time in their history and for a second time under Pep Guardiola – if they beat Aston Villa. The visitors are managed by Steven Gerrard who, given his Liverpool loyalties, will surely celebrate a little more if his team beat Pep Guardiola’s and Jürgen Klopp’s side defeat Wolves to take the title. Jamie Jackson.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO