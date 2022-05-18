ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Woman dies after Columbiana County crash

By Johnny Chechitelli
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

ST. CLAIR Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident yesterday in St. Clair Township. It...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 1

WYTV.com

Crews investigating Mercer County car fire

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters are investigating a car fire that happened early Friday morning in Mercer County. Crews were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Baldwin Avenue in Sharon. Firefighters are still working to find out if there are any injuries and if the car was occupied....
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Amish buggy driver charged with OVI after horse hits Ashtabula County deputy’s cruiser (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Orwell man has been charged with OVI stemming from a May 14 incident, but the driver wasn’t operating a typical vehicle at the time. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Hague Road to help Orwell police with a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Driver dies after reported chase, crash in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver that police say led officers on a chase that ended in a crash on Market Street has died. Jonathan Wood, 42, died around 4 p.m. Wednesday after being transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Police say the man was driving erratically...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Car collides with camper on Ohio Turnpike

SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple people are hurt in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike early Thursday morning. It happened just before 3 a.m. near the Eastgate Toll Plaza. That is the first or last toll plaza in Ohio, depending on which way you’re traveling. Ohio State Patrol said...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Market St. reopens after Boardman police chase, crash

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Market Street was closed for nearly 24 hours after a police chase that resulted in a crash. It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The street reopened around midnight Thursday. According to Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth, an officer was on patrol on...
BOARDMAN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Ohioville Deadly Accident Victmin Identified

(Ohioville, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer has identified the victim of the Tuesday morning head -on collision on Midland Road in Ohioville. Gabauer said in an e-mail that Anita Goatley, who is in her 50’s and from the Midland area, died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and trunk. Ohioville Police Chief Joe Strati said Goatley’s car hit the semi head-on as she was driving toward Midland. He said that Ohioville police and firefighters were on the scene of the fatal head on accident involving a semi truck and Goatley’s car for several hours. The accident occurred on Midland Road shortly after at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
MIDLAND, PA
WYTV.com

Traffic stop leads to drug raid at Salem house

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending lab results after a slew of drugs were found at a house in Salem. A traffic stop led to a search warrant for a house in the 200 block of W. 16th Street. The search happened on Tuesday. According to the Columbiana...
SALEM, OH
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Investigate Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident

A City of Erie intersection is closed as police investigate a hit-and-run motorcycle accident on the east side, according to reports from the scene. It was reported at E. 28th and Perry St. just before 2 p.m. A motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle, which then reportedly took off. The...
ERIE, PA
WKYC

Employee suffers 'severe' injuries after being shoved at Trumbull County Walmart; suspect arrested

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — A Walmart employee has been taken to the hospital following an alleged attack Wednesday morning in Trumbull County. According to NBC affiliate 21 News in Youngstown, police arrived at the supercenter on Millennium Boulevard around 7:15 a.m. and found the woman on the ground and "bleeding heavily" from her head. The alleged assailant was identified as 27-year-old Omar Williams, the boyfriend of a co-worker.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Warren police investigating shooting of woman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating the shooting of a 23-year-old woman on Thursday. Officers were called to the area of Atlantic and Olive avenues for multiple gunshots. Shortly after that, the victim arrived at St. Joseph Warren Hospital with a gunshot wound. The current condition of...
WARREN, OH
WTRF

New Cumberland Police Department reports DUI checkpoint results

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — On Friday, May 13, the New Cumberland Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint on N. Chester Street in New Cumberland. This exercise was done in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Hancock Sheriff’s Office. The main goal of the sobriety...
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
cleveland19.com

1 dead after driver hits semi in wrong-way crash on SR-83

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - One is dead after a pickup truck hit a semi in a wrong-way crash on May 16. The crash happened around 6:21 p.m. in the southbound lane of SR-83 past Cleveland Road, according to a news release, clarifying drivers were traveling in single lanes separated by concrete barriers due to construction in the area.
WOOSTER, OH
butlerradio.com

Evans City Rd. Briefly Closes For Rollover Crash

Evans City Road was briefly shut down this morning following a rollover crash in Jackson Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for an accident about 1.5 miles west of Route 528 near Pro Gas. Dispatchers say a small SUV overturned and landed on...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

