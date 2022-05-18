Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept

Back in February 2021, Ford Motor Company revealed that it had teamed up with video game maker Psyonix to create a video game version of the Ford F-150 dubbed the F-150 Rocket League Edition for the company’s hit multiplayer title Rocket League. Based on the 2021 Ford F-150, the F-150 Rocket League features all of that truck’s signature styling elements along with a few cool additions – like a rocket booster – and became available in-game just a couple of weeks later, while a real-life concept version of the digital pickup made an appearance at the Chicago Auto Show last June. As it turns out, however, there are five things about the video game pickup that some may not be aware of, as F-150 Rocket League designer Adam Riccobelli, explained to Ford Authority Executive Editor, Alex Luft, in a recent interview.

