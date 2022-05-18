ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept

fordauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lincoln Aviator Shinola concept is a conceptual version of the Lincoln Aviator that celebrates craftsmanship, design and artistry. The concept features unique design elements inspired by Shinola’s iconic leather silhouettes, Canfield Sport watch, and Runwell bicycle. Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept - Quick Facts. Introduction date August 2,...

fordauthority.com

fordauthority.com

Here’s Five Things You May Not Know About The F-150 Rocket League

Back in February 2021, Ford Motor Company revealed that it had teamed up with video game maker Psyonix to create a video game version of the Ford F-150 dubbed the F-150 Rocket League Edition for the company’s hit multiplayer title Rocket League. Based on the 2021 Ford F-150, the F-150 Rocket League features all of that truck’s signature styling elements along with a few cool additions – like a rocket booster – and became available in-game just a couple of weeks later, while a real-life concept version of the digital pickup made an appearance at the Chicago Auto Show last June. As it turns out, however, there are five things about the video game pickup that some may not be aware of, as F-150 Rocket League designer Adam Riccobelli, explained to Ford Authority Executive Editor, Alex Luft, in a recent interview.
VIDEO GAMES
fordauthority.com

Ford Is Benchmarking The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 was revealed on the very same day as the 2021 Ford Bronco, the latest jab in a long battle between these two old rivals. However, Ford won’t be selling a V8-powered Bronco in the near future, if ever, which means that the new Ford Bronco Raptor will serve as the Rubicon 392’s closest competitor. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Ford Authority has learned that The Blue Oval is benchmarking the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and has at least one of those models in its possession.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Expedition Electric Should Follow The F-150 Lightning: Opinion

The first 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries are underway as the strategically-important EV pickup appears to be a massive hit, at least by early standards. The critically-acclaimed F-150 Lighting sold out quickly for the 2022 model year, exceeding FoMoCo’s expectations by a long shot and prompting it to significantly ramp up its planned production over the coming years as it remains the most-considered EV pickup on the market. To us, that early success is only proof that a Ford Expedition electric SUV should be the next big all-electric Blue Oval product.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Start-Up And Exhaust First Look: Video

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is the automaker’s beastly, range-topping Bronco model that features a host of suspension, body, powertrain and other performance upgrades to make it the most capable and powerful Bronco to date. As the king of the Bronco lineup, this go-anywhere, all-terrain SUV is intended for high-speed desert-storming as well as any other kind of off-roading, bringing top-notch capability and performance to the Bronco family.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor EPA Fuel Economy Ratings Revealed

After months of rumors, speculation, leaks, and spy photos, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was finally revealed back in January. Carryover 2021 Bronco reservation holders got first dibs on the high-performance off-roader with a deadline in late March ahead of the Bronco Raptor’s launch later this summer, alongside the also-new Bronco Everglades. What we didn’t know is what sort of fuel economy 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor owners could expect from their new vehicle. Now, the EPA has released its official estimates, and they’re pretty much what we expected them to be.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Retractable Video Display System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a retractable video display system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 16th, 2020, published on May 19th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0153134. The Ford Authority Take. Back in August of 2019, Ford patented a projector system stored...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Pro Survey Suggests Fleet Managers Find EV Transition Stressful

Even prior to the launch of the 2022 Ford E-Transit and 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, The Blue Oval had major aspirations for its new all-electric models. In fact, the automaker expects 30 percent of the full-size truck market and 70 percent of the full-size van segment to consist of EV models by 2030, with much of that business coming from commercial fleets. However, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis admitted last year that fleet customers are a bit weary of making the move from ICE to EVs, and a new survey from the automaker supports that notion as well.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Many Ford Maverick Order Holders Don’t Know The Status Of Their Order

Since its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick has enjoyed massive success, posting 19,245 deliveries during first quarter of 2022 and completely annihilating its direct rival – the Hyundai Santa Cruz. In fact, The Blue Oval’s compact pickup is one of the top 20 fastest-selling new vehicles on the market, running red-hot among retail and business customers alike. With demand for the Maverick significantly outstripping supply, FoMoCo has closed order books for the compact pickup for the 2022 model year, while also pushing back some existing orders to the 2023 model year.
CARS
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Transit Connect Won’t Be An All-New Model

The current, second-gen Ford Transit Connect has been in production since the 2013 model year, though it did undergo a mid-cycle refresh for the 2019 model year. However, as Ford Authority reported in March of 2021, FoMoCo is reportedly working on a next-generation Transit Connect that is slated to be built at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick. Regardless, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Transit Connect will not be an all-new model, but rather, a continuation of the current version.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2017-2022 Ford Super Duty Chrome Exhaust Tips Now Available

Ford Super Duty owners have been treated to a host of new parts and accessories via the official Blue Oval catalog in recent months, including a replacement winch rope for models equipped with a factory Warn winch, a pair of Sport exhaust systems and an engine storage cradle for the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant, and black ovals. Now, the 2017-2022 Ford Super Duty has received two new exhaust tip offerings, just like the 2019-2022 Ford Ranger did last week – one finished in chrome, and one in black.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Recalled Over Misaligned Front Camera Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Mustang models over an issue with the front camera. The defect: in affected vehicles, the camera is misaligned, resulting in the camera not functioning as intended. The hazards: a front-facing camera that is not functioning properly may restrict or disable certain features...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During May 2022

The Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discount offers during May 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during May, 2022 is very likely the result of extremely healthy demand for the full-size van range in the face of tight supply as Ford continued to navigate ongoing supply chain constraints.
RETAIL
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gains New Iced Blue Silver Color: First Look

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E adds one new exterior color to its roster: Iced Blue Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new color. Assigned order code GP, Iced Blue Silver Metallic is one of eight available color options for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, which include:. Space White...
CARS
fordauthority.com

1957 Mercury Monterey M-335 Crosses Auction Block For $77K

Earlier this year, this gorgeous 1957 Mercury Monterey M-335 crossed the auction block in Florida. An older restoration that is holding up quite well, this model is a rare, purpose-built, two-door hardtop that was modified by the legendary Bill Stropped to satisfy Nascar homologation. These are the very basic facts about the car, but they raise more questions than they answer.
MONTEREY, CA
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Up Slightly During The First Quarter Of 2022

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales increased in the United States and Canada during the first quarter of 2022. ng Mach-E” markets=”all” aftermtdtext=” ” afterytdtext=””]. Competitive Sales Comparison (USA) Ford Mustang Mach-E sales increased two percent to 6,734 units during the first quarter of 2022,...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Sport Among Most Satisfying Smaller SUVs

The Ford Bronco Sport has won over its fair share of consumers and critics since the rugged crossover launched, including Consumer Reports, which previously named the Bronco Sport one of the best SUVs on the market under $30k and added it to its list of recommended vehicles last year. The same can be said of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which has also earned a spot on CR‘s recommended vehicles list and most satisfying SUVs to own list, and brought home the consumer organization’s 2022 Top EV Pick award. Now, shortly after the Mach-E retained its spot on Consumer Reports‘ recommended cars list this year, the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport has earned a place as one of the most satisfying smaller SUVs on the market, too.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Being Benchmarked By General Motors

Since the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E launched in the U.S. in late 2020, the electric crossover-hatch has steadily been generating a substantial amount of interest. As Ford Authority previously reported, it is on the radar of electrified vehicle shoppers, and those who already purchased the Mach-E overwhelmingly recommend it. The Blue Oval’s rivals have obtained their own Mach-E units to test, as we recently caught Japanese automaker Subaru testing one, as was Ford frenemy Rivian. And now, FoMoCo’s cross-town rival, General Motors, has decided to join the Mach-E evaluation party, as we spotted the automaker benchmarking the Ford EV.
CARS

