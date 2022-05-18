ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free rides on CDPHP Cycle! for Bike to Work Day

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) and CDPHP will offer free “CDPHP Cycle!” rides from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, in celebration of National Bike to Work Day. Existing members will just need to scan the QR code within the “CDPHP Cycle!” app, unlock, and ride. New members will need to visit the CDPHP Cycle website or download the app on the App Store or Google Play to create an account and get their own unique QR code.

“At CDTA, our goal is and always has been to move people where they want, when they want, and how they want,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “By removing cost from CDPHP Cycle! in recognition of National Bike to Work Day, we’re offering more access to the system and a chance for people to try CDPHP Cycle and biking, in general, to see if it might be something they want to continue doing throughout the season.”

If you’re new to bike-share and would like to see how it works, or just ask a few questions, stop by the Downtown Albany BID’s Employee Appreciation Week pop-up event at Tricentennial Park (Broadway and Columbia Street) in downtown Albany on Friday, May 20, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. “CDPHP Cycle!” representatives will be on-hand to show you everything you need to know.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

