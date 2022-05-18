ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIMELINE: Rain moving in over next couple of days

By Fletcher Keel
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — There will be the potential for pockets of locally heavy rain through Thursday night. Following some morning rain, be ready for a more significant round of rain in the second...

www.wlwt.com

KHBS

SEVERE DAY: Storms Beginning to Approach the Area

Storms are approaching the region this morning from Missouri with winds being the main threat with this system. Storms will get into NWA as early as noon today. The River Valley is expected to see the storms later in the day just before sunset. Hail and a very low chance of a spin up are also expected, but winds are likely to exceed 60 mph in the strongest storms.
MISSOURI STATE
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
#Heavy Rain
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Expect A Severe Storm Threat On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.  Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.  Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
The Independent

UK may be hit with ‘blood rain’ this week as thunderstorms move in

The UK may see “blood rain” this week as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud, forecasters say.Red or orange rain could fall in some parts of the country, as downpours, lightning, strong winds and hail move in.According to the Met Office, “blood rain” occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued from Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday in the south-east, including London, saying people should expect to see disruption to travel.It comes after Britons...
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible inland storms

Highs will stretch into the 90s Monday afternoon, with winds primarily out of the west. A few storms will be possible inland. These rain chances will be low, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. Boaters will encounter a near-perfect forecast on the water. Even with the muggy feel, many of...
Q2 News

Rainy but warming up

There’s a decent chance of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm today as another ripple of energy moves through. It will be windy with gusts between 30-45 mph (if not stronger) possible.
Daily Mail

Heavy rain set to make voting a soggy experience for thousands of voters as La Niña's grip on Australia shows no signs of ending

Thousands of Australian voters will have to battle wet conditions as they head out to vote on Saturday. On a momentous day for the nation, La Nina's current grip on the country is set to test the patience of those lined up to do their democratic duty, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting widespread rain across most of the east coast.
