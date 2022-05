BUFFALO, N.Y. — A hold-in place has been issued for the Elmwood Village Charter School District following a social media threat. In a letter to parents, the Elmwood Village Charter School District said it was made aware of a threat where "schools in Buffalo are indicted as targets." The school district went on to say that local law enforcement has been contacted. In response, a police presence was sent to both school campuses Wednesday morning.

2 DAYS AGO