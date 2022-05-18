ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: May 18, 2022

By Jeff Caldwell
Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • COMM: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • NON PAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
PITTMAN, JAMES Booking #: 439534 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 12:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00
PROCTOR, JIMMIE Booking #: 439533 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 12:50 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond
AMBURGEY, DALTON Booking #: 439532 Release Date: 05-18-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 10:35 pm Charges: 26050022 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5 Bond $10000.00
TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH Booking #: 439531 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 7:42 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00
JENSEN, CALLI Booking #: 439530 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 7:21 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00
RAMIREZ, RUDY Booking #: 439529 Release Date: 05-18-2022 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 6:58 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL Booking #: 439528 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 6:17 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 3 Bond $1618.00
TALAMANTES, TARA Booking #: 439527 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond No Bond
LANDIN, ASHLEY Booking #: 439526 Release Date: 05-17-2022 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: MISC COMM X 7 Bond No Bond
MORENO, THALIA Booking #: 439525 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 4:25 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond No Bond
HUDSON, CHERISA Booking #: 439524 Release Date: 05-17-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 4:02 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond No Bond
KIKER, KAITLYN Booking #: 439523 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 2:50 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
MISC POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond $60000.00
RADER, STACY Booking #: 439522 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 1:26 pm Charges: FTA NON PAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT Bond No Bond
BEAM, ERIC Booking #: 439521 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 1:21 pm Charges: 35620010 *MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond No Bond
PRITCHETT, DESRYCK Booking #: 439520 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 11:47 am Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond No Bond
NORRIS, LEXUS Booking #: 439519 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 11:05 am Charges: 35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond
COOK, MAYSON Booking #: 439518 Release Date: 05-17-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 10:31 am Charges: 23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond
TRINIDAD-ORTIZ, SUELIAN Booking #: 439517 Release Date: 05-17-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 10:31 am Charges: 54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

