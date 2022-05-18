Tom Green County jail logs: May 18, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

COMM: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5: 1

FTA: 1

NON PAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

PITTMAN, JAMES Booking #: 439534 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 12:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00PROCTOR, JIMMIE Booking #: 439533 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 12:50 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No BondAMBURGEY, DALTON Booking #: 439532 Release Date: 05-18-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 10:35 pm Charges: 26050022 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5 Bond $10000.00TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH Booking #: 439531 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 7:42 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00JENSEN, CALLI Booking #: 439530 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 7:21 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00RAMIREZ, RUDY Booking #: 439529 Release Date: 05-18-2022 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 6:58 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL Booking #: 439528 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 6:17 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X 3 Bond $1618.00TALAMANTES, TARA Booking #: 439527 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond No BondLANDIN, ASHLEY Booking #: 439526 Release Date: 05-17-2022 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: MISC COMM X 7 Bond No BondMORENO, THALIA Booking #: 439525 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 4:25 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond No BondHUDSON, CHERISA Booking #: 439524 Release Date: 05-17-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 4:02 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond No BondKIKER, KAITLYN Booking #: 439523 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 2:50 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)MISC POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond $60000.00RADER, STACY Booking #: 439522 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 1:26 pm Charges: FTA NON PAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT Bond No BondBEAM, ERIC Booking #: 439521 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 1:21 pm Charges: 35620010 *MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond No BondPRITCHETT, DESRYCK Booking #: 439520 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 11:47 am Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond No BondNORRIS, LEXUS Booking #: 439519 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 11:05 am Charges: 35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No BondCOOK, MAYSON Booking #: 439518 Release Date: 05-17-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 10:31 am Charges: 23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No BondTRINIDAD-ORTIZ, SUELIAN Booking #: 439517 Release Date: 05-17-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 10:31 am Charges: 54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1500.00

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.