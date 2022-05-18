Pet of the Week, May 18th

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal was flooded in a sea of yellow for Leah Marlene’s big welcome home parade and concert Tuesday. “I’m just excited for Leah, I’m happy for her and she’s accomplished so much and I’m happy for the town. It’s brought the town together, Bloomington and Normal and we are just all thinking about Leah Marlene and hoping she wins,” said one fan, Kathy Bohn.

