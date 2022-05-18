Pet of the Week, May 18th

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria has a new shop bringing European flavors to the Midwest. Diana Natale grew up around European pastries and baked goods. “I grew up in Stuttgart, which is southwest Germany,” she said, “and Stuttgart is really known for their breads and pastries… Also, luckily, it’s just about 90 minutes, two hours max, from the border of France.”
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Law enforcement officials came from as far as Peoria to help Normal Police ensure everyone had a safe celebration for Leah Marlene’s welcome home on Tuesday evening. Now, Normal Police are thanking everyone for their help after more than 10,000 adoring fans greeted...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Cyclists around the world, biked in silence on Wednesday, May 18. They rode in honor of people who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. Starting in Dallas, Texas 20 years ago, the Ride of Silence happens annually on the third...
And now, here’s this week’s luncheon guest of honor, my friend, Mary Jo Ghighi!. Mary Jo and I have been friends since the sixth grade and it’s always great to see her and catch up! She’s looking great as always!. Her husband Mort was going to...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, a Eureka teen fighting rare cancer took a flight he’ll never forget. In December of last year, 14-year-old Eureka Middle School student Hunter Grusy was diagnosed with a form of cancer affecting his lung known as Ewing’s Sarcoma. “His type is called an Askin tumor, which there’s about 2 cases […]
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Leah Marlene’s hometown parade and concert broke record numbers in Uptown Normal Tuesday. “I personally have never seen more people in uptown normal or in the circle than we did last night,” said Normal Communications Director, Cathy Oloffson. On Tuesday American Idol top...
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal was flooded in a sea of yellow for Leah Marlene’s big welcome home parade and concert Tuesday. “I’m just excited for Leah, I’m happy for her and she’s accomplished so much and I’m happy for the town. It’s brought the town together, Bloomington and Normal and we are just all thinking about Leah Marlene and hoping she wins,” said one fan, Kathy Bohn.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This time of year, bug spray is a necessity for anyone heading outside. A team of scientists at the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria have found a new way to keep the bugs away. “I work on extracting oils with supercritical...
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Several RV’s and mobile homes in East Peoria were damaged as the result of a fire that quickly spread. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman tells 25 News someone doing mechanical work at Spindler Marina is to blame. He says the man doing the...
Strawberry picking is an early summertime favorite and we have options for your family in Central Illinois. Within a one-hour drive from Champaign-Urbana, you can find spots to take your kids strawberry picking — but don’t delay, strawberry season comes and goes quickly. Early summer means strawberries, and...
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Thousands of cheering fans welcomed home singer-songwriter Leah Marlene on Tuesday after the young woman from Normal advanced to the Top 3 of the American Idol competition. A hometown concert by Leah capped off an evening in Uptown Normal that featured a parade and...
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — “American Idol” finalist Leah Marlene performed at Uptown Normal Tuesday. According to a Town of Normal press release, Marlene’s performance was expected to start at 7:30 p.m. Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos also issued a proclamation designating Tuesday “Leah Marlene Day.”...
Come out and show your support for the staff and family of Green Gables on Wednesday, May 25th from 4-9pm at Epiphany Farms Restaurant in Bloomington!. Epiphany Farms Chefs and Green Gables Cooks are grilling “upscale Green Gables Smash Burgers” with a portion of the proceeds going to the staff of the Green Gables after the recent fire that destroyed the Lake Bloomington iconic restaurant.
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is mourning the loss of a GCMS High School student who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night. “The GCMS community has experienced an unthinkable loss with the passing of junior Colin Bane,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said in a statement posted Thursday to the district’s Facebook page. “The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids.”
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials with the Peoria Fire Department, BioUrja, and a demolition crew met Friday morning to plan the “systemic” and “extensive” demolition of the plant. As of 6 a.m. Friday, Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the fire department has pulled resources...
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 17-year-old Gibson City teenager has died after a crash Wednesday night east of the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. Illinois State Police report a semi, driven by a 28-year-old man from Killeen, Texas, was heading eastbound on McLean County 2600 east road, when he failed to stop at a stop sign, and hit the teen’s vehicle, which was heading west on Route 9.
A new bakery and deli is coming to downtown Champaign this fall, the fourth local restaurant currently owned and operated by Lauren and Jeffrey Brokish. The Brokishes, who are also proprietors of CI Bakehouse, Pekara Bakery and Bistro, and Martinelli’s Market in Bloomington, plan to open Martinelli’s Market in Champaign in early September.
