Can a girl who has spent most her life migrating from one shantytown to another and a privileged banker’s daughter ever see eye to eye? This is the question Peggy Simmons, a peach farmer’s daughter who is a friend to both, wrestles with in Wendelin Van Draanen’s new novel, “The Peach Rebellion” (Knopf/Random House), set in 1947 in California’s Central Valley.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO