LCBC Church thanking first responders for help with bus crash

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 2 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Leaders of the LCBC Church are thanking first responders Wednesday afternoon with an ice cream social.

The church is hosting the event to say “thank you” to the Penn State Health Life Lion crews that responded to a bus crash in September. The bus was carrying volunteers from the church when the driver lost control and crashed into a wooded area along I-81.

More than 20 people were injured in the accident, but everyone survived.

The ice cream social will be at the Life Lion hangar at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center campus from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

