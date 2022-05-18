Sports Update: Wednesday, May 18th

The National Weather Service says the threat of severe weather will continue into this evening;. Thunderstorms are possible through this evening. A few storms this afternoon and early this evening could become severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the primary threats. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Last night around 8:00 two tornado warnings were issued for Pulaski County. A wall cloud was photographed, and rotation was indicated on NWS radar. Around 720 were without power in the Shopville area, and minor damage was reported in the area. Nearby Casey County reported more substantial damage from the storms. Photo from Somerset Wednesday evening, courtesy of Amy Sue Decker-East.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO