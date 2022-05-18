ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Sports Update: Wednesday, May 18th

By Faith Speaks
somerset106.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school baseball: Somerset knocked off Pulaski Co. in the opening game of the 47th District baseball tournament 6-3. The Jumpers advance to the championship game against Rockcastle Co. Wednesday at 5:30pm. The Rockets advanced by shutting out Casey...

www.somerset106.com

Comments / 0

Related
jpinews.com

Madison Faulkner named girls’ basketball coach

Caverna High School is a small school where everyone knows everyone, and sports are a big part of that family-friendly atmosphere. It’s all about family. In keeping with that tradition, Caverna High School named one of their own as the new girls’ basketball coach last week in a special press conference held in the school’s library on Friday.
HORSE CAVE, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Boyle; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Estill; Fayette; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Jackson; Jessamine; Knox; Larue; Laurel; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; McCreary; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Nelson; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 240 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BOYLE BUTLER CASEY CLARK CLINTON CUMBERLAND EDMONSON ESTILL FAYETTE GARRARD GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART JACKSON JESSAMINE KNOX LARUE LAUREL LINCOLN LOGAN MADISON MARION MCCREARY MERCER METCALFE MONROE MONTGOMERY NELSON POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE RUSSELL SIMPSON TAYLOR WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kenny Payne talks about John Calipari and the UK vs. Louisville rivalry

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to see a familiar face this December when they face off against the Louisville Cardinals with Kenny Payne as their head coach. Payne is a former Cardinal who spent ten seasons with John Calipari in Lexington. Will that relationship and the feelings BBN has for Payne change the tone of the rivalry? Both coaches believe that will be the case, at least for 364 days a year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Pulaski County, KY
Education
Somerset, KY
Education
City
Campbellsville, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Somerset, KY
Sports
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
Danville, KY
City
Somerset, KY
WKYT 27

Families in cleanup process following severe storms in Casey County

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe thunderstorms blew through several Kentucky counties Wednesday night, bringing hail and strong winds. “It was really scary and so we’ve got quite a bit of damage,” Casey County resident Bernice Allen said. People who live in Casey County said the storm was...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Tyler Mahle
TwoSq Media

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Dale Woolum exits rocky path to one of positive fulfillment and concern for others

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part about William “Dale” Woolum, who until his recent release, spent four decades incarcerated in various prisons, including the Kentucky Penitentiary. Last week’s part one chronicled his time in prison. Part two looks at the challenges of the past and more recently, his striving to become a model citizen going forward.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Marshall Todd wins Pulaski County Judge-Executive race

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year. Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes. Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Severe weather pictures, video coming in from Pulaski County

In Pulaski County, viewer Ashley Wilson sent in video of what appears to be a funnel cloud. Wilson says she took these pictures across from the Somerset Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dwight Sears shared pictures showing a before and after scene in Shopville. Viewer Misty Flynn sent in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#Series Finale#Highschoolsports#Pulaski Co#District Baseball#Rockcastle Co#Casey Co#Southwestern Warriors#Somerset Christian School#Lincoln#Wtlo Am 1480 97 7 Fm#Wayne Co
z93country.com

More Severe Weather Possible

The National Weather Service says the threat of severe weather will continue into this evening;. Thunderstorms are possible through this evening. A few storms this afternoon and early this evening could become severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the primary threats. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Last night around 8:00 two tornado warnings were issued for Pulaski County. A wall cloud was photographed, and rotation was indicated on NWS radar. Around 720 were without power in the Shopville area, and minor damage was reported in the area. Nearby Casey County reported more substantial damage from the storms. Photo from Somerset Wednesday evening, courtesy of Amy Sue Decker-East.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Beshear signs bills in support of Kentucky military service members, families

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation into law Wednesday that supports Kentucky’s military community and families as part of Military Appreciation Month. The four pieces of legislation were recently passed by the General Assembly. According to a release by Beshear’s office, Beshear also recognized the ultimate...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
MLB
wvih.com

Pharmaceutical Network Coming To Scottsville

The A2A Pharmaceutical Network, a pharmaceutical manufacturing, wholesale and technology organization, will expand its operations with a new headquarters facility in Scottsville, investing a combined $1.7 million-plus and creating 27 full-time jobs for residents in the community. The facility will locate in the Allen Springs Industrial Park in Scottsville. The...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man indicted in Casey Co.

A Russell Springs man was recently indicted by a Casey County Grand Jury. Timothy R Eads, 41, was indicted on possession of methamphetamine first degree third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. WJRS News Note: Indictments are a legal accusation. They...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WHAS11

3 Kentucky communities get funding to assess potential brownfields

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three Kentucky communities have been awarded federal funding to assess potential brownfield sites, officials said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will give the communities a combined $1.4 million to inspect industrial and commercial properties that may contain hazardous substances, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy