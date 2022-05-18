ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Mental health warrant used to get P&G Ex-employee in custody

By Christian LeDuc, Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdO5S_0fi53UCc00

The person who made threats against P&G was taken into custody at an apartment complex on Rolling Hills Drive in Covington Wednesday following a mental health warrant, according to police.

He is currently being held at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Covington, investigators said.

A mental health warrant allows an individual or institution to say that someone has mental health issues and that they should be evaluated if they are deemed a danger to themselves or to others, according to criminal defense attorney Martin Pinales.

The man taken into custody, a former P&G employee, prompted the closure of the company's downtown Cincinnati offices after making multiple threats. The offices were reopened Thursday.

Cincinnati police were contacted Tuesday night by Kenton County regarding information its investigators gathered about a potential security threat at the company's downtown offices, according to a statement by Cincinnati police.

At around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the company made the decision to close out of an abundance of caution

"Cincinnati police offered to provide a security presence to P&G's downtown location as employees came to work," the department said.

A P&G employee told WCPO she received a text around 6:30 a.m. instructing her to check her email for further details. She received the email around 6:12 a.m. notifying her that the office was shut down.

WCPO

SWAT officers were stationed outside of P&G's offices all day Wednesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the department received an officer safety bulletin Wednesday morning from Cincinnati police about a P&G employee who was fired in 2021 for not coming back to work after working from home during COVID.

He texted at least two employees about taking over the company, according to the safety bulletin.

"I'm shutting the world down via Cincinnati tomorrow," he texted, according to the safety bulletin. He also allegedly sent an email to a former CEO telling him he was now in control and also told his family last weekend that he was now running P&G.

The bulletin indicates that the man still has a P&G work badge but it has been deactivated. The bulletin warns the man may have access to firearms and has threatened to "put officers down," along with pointing firearms at law enforcement in the past.

This man "does not have a criminal history and according to family is suffering from mental illness," CPD said in the safety bulletin.

According to the safety bulletin issued Tuesday, the man was "not currently wanted." He has also not been charged with any crime at this time. For this reason, WCPO is not identifying him.

Despite not having a criminal history, the man involved has a history of run-ins with multiple police departments.

Through a public records search, WCPO found multiple northern Kentucky addresses associated with the man including an Edgewood address and the Covington address where he was taken into custody.

Edgewood police provided WCPO a log of police runs to an address on Canterbury Lane.

In March 2021 police were called for a domestic/property dispute. According to the incident report, when officers arrived the man told them if they attempted to approach the house, "officers would die."

Police reached out to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders who advised that due to no criminal action being taken, other than his mental health, officers could not "force the issue."

"We did not have enough, even though he was threatening that he would put us down if we approached," an officer wrote in the report.

Edgewood police eventually left the scene.

WCPO received incident reports from The Rolling Hills Drive address in Covington, where the man was taken into custody on Wednesday. According to these incident reports, police were at the home twice Wednesday morning, once for a traffic stop and then again for a well-being check.

WCPO is working to get more information on the next steps of this investigation

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewood, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Covington, OH
Covington, KY
Health
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Kentucky State
City
Covington, KY
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WKBN

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The daughter of a missing Waverly man said people close to her father told her that he’d been cut up in a chipper and fed to hogs. Raymont Willis, 42, disappeared from his home on Johnson Hill Road on July 4, 2020. His disappearance is connected to Koby Roush — who […]
WAVERLY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P G#Swat Team#Law Enforcement#Wcpo Swat
Local News Digital

Franklin man hurt in Columbus when truck falls on him

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Johnson County man was injured on the westside of Columbus on Sunday afternoon when a pickup truck he was working on fell on top of him. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 9200 block of West Nashville Road at around 1:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKYT 27

KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman has died, state police confirmed on Sunday evening. He was found dead inside his home on Sunday afternoon by a family member. No foul play is suspected, and Corman is believed to have died from “natural causes,” Trooper Adam Hall told...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. Officers responded to a call on Florence Avenue at around 11:30 pm on Saturday night, where they found 34-year-old Todd Kenion with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene. It was a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy