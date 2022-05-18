ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Italian Pavilion In Derby Is Supporting The Derby Running Club Today

By Eugene Driscoll
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDERBY — Italian Pavilion at 90 Pershing Drive in Derby is supporting the...

EAST HAVEN: May 19 Declared 'Foxon Park Day'

EAST HAVEN, CT - Foxon Park Soda, a family owned and operated business celebrates 100 years in East Haven, CT. With Its 17 flavors and its brand recognition, Foxon Park soda is recognized around the world. Throughout its astonishing 100 years of operation, Foxon Park continues to be served and enjoyed by a loyal following in homes and restaurants everywhere. This is no small feat! The success of Foxon Park should stand out to all, it has depended on product quality, dedicated family leadership, a loyal customer base and a family lineage that would make anyone proud.
Cyclists Celebrate Canal’s 200th Birthday

David Schadlich knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate his 35th birthday: By taking the train to New Haven, and then biking 85 miles along the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail with his brother. What he didn’t know was that, along the way, he’d also be helping celebrate the 200th birthday...
Angels Gather To Give Kids Safe Place To Play

A party brought Newhallville together at a playground slated to be revamped to honor a Yale clinical scientist who loved to give back and made significant strides to improve substance abuse treatment. The Kathy Carroll Playground will be located at 600 Winchester Ave., a soon-to-be reopened and revived haven for...
Hundreds Attend Lacrosse Match To Remember Slain Shelton Teenager

SHELTON — Hundreds of people attended a lacrosse match between Shelton High School and Fairfield Prep that included a tribute to Jimmy McGrath, a 17-year-old Fairfield Prep junior from Shelton who was murdered last weekend in Shelton. Click play to watch a video report from Fox 61.
3‑Time Republican Alder Candidate OK’d For City Plan Commission

A three-time Republican candidate for alder and current Westville community management team chair has been approved as the newest member of the City Plan Commission. That approval came in the form of a vote at Monday night’s latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders. The meeting took place in person in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, May 20-22

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a warm one and there's plenty to do across the state if you're a fan of the hotter temps!. Heading into the weekend with nothing to do? Here are some suggestions!. The Dionyos Greek Food Festival will be held in New Britain...
Gary Moore Breaks State Shot-Put Record

Gary Moore Jr. headed into one of his final meets in a Hillhouse jersey Wednesday with pressure on his back and dozens of people surrounding the throwing area. He knew he had a lot of people to impress. More importantly, he knew he had a state record to break. “Breaking...
Here Are The Schedules For Memorial Day Parades In Ansonia, Derby-Shelton, And Seymour

The Valley is gearing up to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice by hosting Memorial Day Parades later this month. In Seymour, the annual Memorial Day will happen at 11 a.m. May 29. The ​“Seymour Remembers” parade will feature marching bands, local youth and sports organizations, a cavalcade of emergency vehicles and more. The parade will step off from French Memorial Park, located at the junction of Route 8, Route 67 and Spruce Street, and end at the Seymour Community Center, 20 Pine St. All marching units are asked to line up at 10 a.m. at French Park.
Cross, DESK, LEAP, Fair Haven Health ​“Earmarked” For Expansion Help

Wilbur Cross High School and three leading nonprofits are ​“earmarked” to receive federal help with planned renovations and expansions. Cross and the three nonprofits — Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK), Fair Haven Community Health Care, and the youth rec and education program LEAP — made U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s ​“community project funding” list for the coming year.
Nyberg: Friends bring cocktail-infused cupcakes to Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you like cupcakes and cocktails? Two women are behind a venue that is bringing both of them together. Maxine Harris and Laurren Robinson are the founders of Je T’aime Cupcakes and Cocktails. They serve as chief culinary officer and marketing director, respectively. Harris...
Naugatuck explores selling multi-acre parcels

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved to send out a request for proposal to sell Parcel A, the Naugatuck Event Center, as well as Parcels Y and Z directly behind the building. “It’s all done but we’re going to dot the Is and cross the...
DeLauro Earmarks Almost $13 Million For Projects In Seymour & Ansonia

SEYMOUR – Seymour and Beacon Falls could benefit from $10 million in federal funds to build a road and the accompanying infrastructure that will provide access into 223 acres behind Stop & Shop on Franklin Street. The land is owned by The Haynes Group which, in addition to operating...
Bright Spot: Local rescue helping horses for decades

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A horse rescue in Connecticut has been saving lives for over four decades. “Way back when, when I started, a lot of people didn’t have the education. They thought you could just throw them in your backyard, and they’d eat the grass, and they were fine and they could live that way,” said Patty Wahlers, Founder and President of H.O.R.S.E of Connecticut.
Join BHcare On June 4 For A Chance to Shine!

OXFORD – BHcare will kick off their annual fundraiser, A Chance to Shine, on Saturday, June 4 with a walk dedicated to the victims and survivors of domestic violence followed by a family fun celebration at Quarry Walk in Oxford. This year’s event will benefit all BHcare​’s programs which...
