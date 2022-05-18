Italian Pavilion In Derby Is Supporting The Derby Running Club Today

The Valley is gearing up to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice by hosting Memorial Day Parades later this month. In Seymour, the annual Memorial Day will happen at 11 a.m. May 29. The ​“Seymour Remembers” parade will feature marching bands, local youth and sports organizations, a cavalcade of emergency vehicles and more. The parade will step off from French Memorial Park, located at the junction of Route 8, Route 67 and Spruce Street, and end at the Seymour Community Center, 20 Pine St. All marching units are asked to line up at 10 a.m. at French Park.

SEYMOUR, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO