Italian Pavilion In Derby Is Supporting The Derby Running Club Today

EAST HAVEN, CT - Foxon Park Soda, a family owned and operated business celebrates 100 years in East Haven, CT. With Its 17 flavors and its brand recognition, Foxon Park soda is recognized around the world. Throughout its astonishing 100 years of operation, Foxon Park continues to be served and enjoyed by a loyal following in homes and restaurants everywhere. This is no small feat! The success of Foxon Park should stand out to all, it has depended on product quality, dedicated family leadership, a loyal customer base and a family lineage that would make anyone proud.
