Watch now: Rain likely through the early afternoon today in Illinois, small chance of severe storms

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tuesday will feature dry conditions for most with temperatures back above average. Plenty of sunshine is in store this morning, but clouds will gradually build across the Heart of Illinois as low pressure builds over the region. Clouds will ride along a cold front which sits just to the north of us this morning. A few showers will be possible this afternoon along the I-80 corridor, but most look to remain dry. A better chance for a few showers and even a few thunderstorms will arrive this evening. Evening rain chances will be consolidated to portions of Mason and southern Fulton Counties, where an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Best timing for any storms this evening will run from 8-11 PM. While these counties could see a few storms, most of us will remain outright dry today.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO