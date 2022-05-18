ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Watch now: Rain likely through the early afternoon today in Illinois, small chance of severe storms

By Matt Holiner
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon....

herald-review.com

