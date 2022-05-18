ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: Wind, dry air increasing risk of fires in CT Wednesday

By Peter Yankowski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday will see a heightened risk of fire throughout Connecticut as a result of dry air and wind, the National Weather service said. “There will be an elevated risk of fire growth and spread for today,” the agency’s New York office said in a bulletin. “Northwest winds at 10 to 15...

Our team of meteorologists is tracking potentially record-breaking warmth for this weekend. A strong area of high pressure will develop near Bermuda. This is often known as a "Bermuda High" which is typically responsible for some of the warmest weather. In addition, a dip in the jet stream for the...
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said after some rain Thursday, hot and humid weather returns for the weekend. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Booster shots for children, additional COVID tests for the public, a special forum for parents trying to find formula, and Oreos or Orioles?. NEWS CONFERENCE: DEEP provides...
ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday activated the National Guard to help control record flooding in areas of northeastern Minnesota. Emergency management officials in St. Louis and Koochiching counties requested the assistance to deal with high water caused by heavy spring rains and rapid snowmelt throughout the Rainy River Basin.
Heavy rain moved across Connecticut Monday afternoon. The Hartford area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m. as the storm worked its way across Connecticut. A tornado warning for Northeastern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut issued by the National Weather Service in Albany Monday afternoon expired shortly after 6 p.m.
Teen stabbing suspect faces a judge, boosting production of baby formula, Ann Uccello turns 100, and a Throwback Thursday tune!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was launched during a news conference on May 19.
STONINGTON, Conn. — As the months begin to warm up, the idea of heading out to a seaside restaurant to enjoy some freshly caught lobster can get the taste buds going. On Long Island Sound, lobstering is big business – or at least it was for decades. However, in the last 20 years, the population of lobsters – and lobstermen – has nearly vanished.
(Above) Matt Stone (@sunrisekayakfishing) proudly holds a recent Connecticut striper. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out whenever he can, and while we’re not in full spring-run mode, things are shaping up nicely. There is a nice slug of striped bass throughout the river mouths, but they have been finicky on most trips. You can generally find them on your electronics, and if they are not willing to hit a larger topwater offering or swimming plug, be ready to downsize to a smaller offering. The lower river flats should warm up quite a bit this weekend, so the fishing should get progressively better. A nice slug of aggressive bluefish have also entered the mix over the past few days, so it appears we’re close to things blowing wide open.
(WFSB) - The moths formerly known as the gypsy moths have state scientists and environmental officials concerned about one part of the state. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told residents in Litchfield County to anticipate a heavy presence of now named “spongy moth” caterpillars this spring.
Connecticut's beaches are some of the best in New England, offering a wide variety of activities for visitors to enjoy. While most of the state's beaches are located within state parks, there are also plenty of public beaches that are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and picnicking.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut regulators sought to warn electricity customers that their rates will be going up on July 1. Thursday, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, advised Eversource and United Illuminating customers of revised standard service generation rates that run from July 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.
NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate. The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was launched during a news conference on May 19. Meteorologist Scot Haney said the rain clears out later Thursday, then heat and humidity arrives for the weekend. Here is his Thursday mid-morning forecast.
(WTNH) – Connecticut is bear county. You could see black bears in any of the state’s 169 cities and towns. That’s the message from the Department of Energy and Environmental officials after two cubs were captured on Monday. After two four-month-old cubs were left without a mom, environmental officials want people to know how to […]
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a warm one and there's plenty to do across the state if you're a fan of the hotter temps!. Heading into the weekend with nothing to do? Here are some suggestions!. The Dionyos Greek Food Festival will be held in New Britain...
WASHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A horse rescue in Connecticut has been saving lives for over four decades. “Way back when, when I started, a lot of people didn’t have the education. They thought you could just throw them in your backyard, and they’d eat the grass, and they were fine and they could live that way,” said Patty Wahlers, Founder and President of H.O.R.S.E of Connecticut.
