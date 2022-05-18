ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

Cortlandt expands police presence in town

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2O3q_0fi52zKo00

Cortlandt is making some changes to how police operate in town.

The first change is that police cruisers now have the "Town of Cortlandt" logo on them. That change may seem small, but Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker says it's having a big impact. He says people should know their police and police should know the people and this helps accomplish that.

Cortlandt is also adding Deopaul Mahadeo as a new community resource officer, which is an officer dedicated to the area with special training and more time than a typical patrol officer to build relationships.

Community resource officers support domestic violence responses and are part of the county's new "Project Alliance," which pairs police with mental health practitioners for a mental health mobile crisis response team.

Mahadeo says he's met with homeowner's associations, condo associations, senior centers and youth centers about quality of life complaints, such as people speeding in the area.

Becker says these charges are important because Cortlandt hasn't had its own police force in more than 20 years. It's patrolled by Westchester County and state police so the new logos and the community resource officer show an expanded police presence in town.

Cortlandt is the first community in the county to have a full-time community resource officer, and Becker says it's working. "The community officer is out and about on the streets, in his car stopping everywhere. We wanted everyone in town to know not just that there was a police presence, but who that police officer was."

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Person Seriously Injured At Being Hit By Car In Yorktown

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Yorktown on Route 118 in the area of the North County Trail. An initial investigation revealed that a bicycle being ridden by a 66-year-old Mamaroneck resident was...
YORKTOWN, NY
News 12

Carmel man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

A Carmel man has become the latest Hudson Valley resident to be sentenced for his role in the January 2021 riots at the United States Capitol. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C., Robert Chapman was sentenced to three months of home detention, 18 months of probation and fined $742.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
theexaminernews.com

Police Blotter, May 17 – May 23, 2022, Print Edition

May 7: A Grand Street caller reported at 1:28 p.m. a suspicious person looking into cars and potentially scanning them. The person was described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a blue baseball hat. Patrol dispatched and reported the individual to be a village parking enforcement officer.
NEW CASTLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortlandt, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cortlandt, NY
News 12

Bronx woman charged in murder of Mount Vernon man

A Bronx woman has been arrested for the murder of a Mount Vernon man in 2021. Police say Melissa Bell, 32, fatally wounded Corey Allen, 28, in a drive-by shooting in the Parkchester area in September. News 12 is told another man was injured in the attack too. Bell is...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.The crash took place in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd on Tuesday, May 17.Alfredo Gomes, age 59, of Lloyd, was killed while driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla, westbound on Route 299 when he crossed the double yellow li…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan man charged with operating auto chop-shop

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Town of Thompson man following a three-month investigation into the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in Sullivan County. Deputies arrested Richard Smith, Jr, 51, on May 4 after executing a search warrant at his residence located at...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth Man Arrested In Asbury Park Shooting

ASBURY PARK – A Neptune Township man has been arrested and charged with a shooting that took place in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Stephon Keys, 29, has been charged with first-degree Attempted Murder and several related weapons offenses. On February 27, a shooting was reported to...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Logos
News 12

Police: 2 injured in Mount Vernon shooting

A shooting in Mount Vernon injured two people. News 12 is told it happened late Sunday night on the corner of South Second Avenue and East Third Street. Two people were transported by EMS , and they are said to both be recovering from their injuries. There is no word...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman suffers medical emergency, car flips

WOODSTOCK – A 72-year-old Mount Tremper woman, who apparently suffered a medical emergency, according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, was injured when her car rolled over on Glenford Wittenberg Road in the Town of Woodstock late in the afternoon of May 13. When deputies arrived on the...
WOODSTOCK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theexaminernews.com

Putnam Courtroom to be Named for Judge James Reitz

The courtroom in the Putnam Supreme and County Court in Carmel is being renamed in memory of Judge James F. Reitz, who gained notoriety for instituting a Drug Treatment Court in Putnam County that provided residents with an innovative way to get a second chance in the judicial system. A...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
News 12

Rally held for slain Mount Vernon cheerleader in White Plains

A rally was held Tuesday for a Mount Vernon cheerleader who was stabbed to death. The rally took place outside of the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains. Kayla Green's family is calling on prosecutors to upgrade the charges against the teenage girl accused of fatally stabbing Green and wounding her friend in last month's attack.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy