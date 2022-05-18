Driving is expensive in 2022. Is gas or electric more affordable?

State Rep. Beau LaFave advanced a bill he has been working on for six years to provide genuine tax savings for Michigan families, seniors, and veterans throughout the state. After being elected, but before entering the House of Representatives, the state passed a tax cut “for the most deserving people in Michigan,” said LaFave, of Iron Mountain. “Many veterans that left home perfectly able-bodied to fight for our freedoms came back with a disability. These brave patriots have earned a full property tax exemption. The problem with the law passed in 2016, is that they made local units of government pay for the tax exemptions. Local units of government fund our roads, among other necessities, and this burden never should have fell to them. The tax exemption was initially estimated to only cost locals $4 million a year. The actual price tag in 2021 alone was closer to $50 million. That is plain wrong, and is why I have been fighting to fix it. And today, I was able to pass it through the House with an agreement in the Senate. After six years of exhausting work, we’re just one signature away from getting it done.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO