East Lansing, MI

Driving is expensive in 2022. Is gas or electric more affordable?

By Lindsay Moore
The Saginaw News
 2 days ago
It’s costing you more to drive this year, regardless of what’s powering your car. For the fourth month in a row, the Consumer Price Index had energy costs up more than 25% compared to last year. Anderson Economic Group, based in East Lansing, crunched the numbers to...

FingerLakes1.com

Michigan drivers may qualify for a refund- up to $400

Millions of Michigan drivers received an automatic payment earlier this month. Each driver got $400 per vehicle. What is New York’s DPAL program and do I qualify for it?. The refunds are due to a budget surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund. In December 2021 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that MCCA approved a $3 billion refund for customers that hold auto insurance policies. Read more about it here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Government Technology

Michigan Highway May Become Federal Alternative Fuel Corridor

(TNS) — US-127 through mid- Michigan could become a federal Alternative Fuel Corridor — providing ample charging options for electric vehicles — under a list submitted by state officials for federal funding. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that Michigan has submitted seven nominations for new Alternative Fuel...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Record gas prices hurting Mid-Michigan businesses

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan gas prices are at an all-new all-time high, averaging $4.38 a gallon. AAA said that’s even with demand going down this week. Some stations in Mid-Michigan are among the highest in the state, putting a strain on drivers and businesses that rely on gas.
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Michigan Zip Codes With The Most Expensive Homes

The housing market is pretty insane currently, but do you know where the most expensive homes in Michigan are, per zip code?. Whether you are a fan of those Michigan lake houses, or even just the average residential home here in the state, you know that not everything is sunshine and daisies, especially when it comes to money.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Four Northern Michigan Routes Recommended For New Alternative Fuel Corridors

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recommended seven Michigan routes for new Alternative Fuel Corridors, which are transportation routes that will build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure. “The corridors will complement our ongoing efforts to fix our transportation infrastructure, install electric vehicle chargers, and create tens of thousands of good-paying auto jobs,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Small Businesses To Receive $236 Million In Federal Help

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) today announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury will be providing up to $236,990,950 to the state of Michigan as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). This federal investment will be used to expand small business lending programs and a venture capital fund investment program. This funding comes after the Senators successfully led efforts to enact significant funding for the program as part of the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law last year and urged the Treasury Department to use these relief funds for small businesses to restore and strengthen domestic manufacturing. Peters and Stabenow also championed the original language that established the program in the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 as members of the U.S. House and Senate, respectively.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer proposes immediate $500 tax rebate for Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to send $500 to Michigan families right away. As inflation increases, Whitmer sent a letter to lawmakers on Thursday calling for her new MI Tax Rebate Right Now plan. It would be funded with part of Michigan's growing budget surplus. Whitmer said...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Consumers Energy Seeks Michigan Landowners to Locate Solar Farms

Consumers Energy, one of Michigan’s largest energy providers based in Jackson, announced its intentions to work with landowners and communities to identify locations for utility-scale solar power plants that will provide clean, renewable energy. Consumers Energy states solar is the centerpiece of the regulated utility’s clean energy plan to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Economic experts explain why gas prices are increasing rapidly

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gas prices are reaching a new record across the state and are showing no signs of relief. Tuesday, AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.49 and some experts believe prices will only go up heading into the summer months. Dr. Zachary...
SAGINAW, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

LaFave Proposes Tax Cut Plan For Michigan Veterans, Families

State Rep. Beau LaFave advanced a bill he has been working on for six years to provide genuine tax savings for Michigan families, seniors, and veterans throughout the state. After being elected, but before entering the House of Representatives, the state passed a tax cut “for the most deserving people in Michigan,” said LaFave, of Iron Mountain. “Many veterans that left home perfectly able-bodied to fight for our freedoms came back with a disability. These brave patriots have earned a full property tax exemption. The problem with the law passed in 2016, is that they made local units of government pay for the tax exemptions. Local units of government fund our roads, among other necessities, and this burden never should have fell to them. The tax exemption was initially estimated to only cost locals $4 million a year. The actual price tag in 2021 alone was closer to $50 million. That is plain wrong, and is why I have been fighting to fix it. And today, I was able to pass it through the House with an agreement in the Senate. After six years of exhausting work, we’re just one signature away from getting it done.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

A guide to Michigan’s recreational marijuana laws: What you should know

As the cannabis industry in Michigan booms, it can be hard to keep up with the laws and regulations. How much marijuana can you possess? How does selling and cultivation work in the state? Can you gift marijuana? Where can you use marijuana? This guide will break down everything you need to know about cannabis law in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan could see controlled power outages this summer

MICHIGAN, USA — The regional power grid operator that encompasses Michigan is projecting energy capacity shortfalls during summer months. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) released its Seasonal Readiness Report for the summer of 2022 and noted possible energy capacity shortfalls in June, July and August. “The seasonal assessment...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

