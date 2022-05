The Illinois Products Famers’ Market is back in its full glory following an abbreviated season last year due to concerns over COVID-19. The market, which has everything from baked goods, to crafts, to fruits and vegetables, is comprised of all Illinois products and is open Thursdays from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the Shed within the Illinois State Fairgrounds complex. (The only exceptions are June 9th, for a motorcycle exhibition, and the two Thursdays during the 2022 Illinois State Fair.)

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO