Baton Rouge, LA

Man arrested after he accidentally killed someone while 'playing' with gun, police say

By WBRZ Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly killed someone while mishandling a gun, police said....

Meeshaka Zuloosir
4d ago

After 2-3 yrs of this, and no major community meetings, just to begin to discuss this problem in the city, then we definitely needs new leadership in positions that can make a difference, because it's the productive citizens that's being emotionally, and mentally affected.

