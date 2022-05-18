ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orion, IL

Orion boys host Three Rivers track meet

geneseorepublic.com
 2 days ago

Top 10 finishes for the Chargers included the 800-meter relay with Tyler Anderson, Joe Hogan, Braxton Story and Cash Duhs. The boys finished in 1 minute, 53.26 seconds, for ninth place. Dayne Gibbons was 10th in the 400...

www.geneseorepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
geneseorepublic.com

Orion-Sherrard soccer wins final two

Orion-Sherrard soccer won its last two games to head into the postseason with a 16-8 record. The girls lost 3-1 to United Township, but recovered with a 4-0 win over DePue-Hall and a 4-1 win over Galesburg. Miriam Clarke had a hat trick in the Galesburg match. United Township 3,...
SHERRARD, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Orion's Thomsen, Mohr qualify for state

Orion’s Olivia Thomsen and Mary Mohr will compete in the IHSA state track and field meet from Thursday, May 19, through Saturday, May 21, at O’Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston. Thomsen was second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12 minutes, 26.92 seconds. Mohr claimed...
ORION, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo girls capture sectional title

The Geneseo Girls’ Track Team and Field Team claimed their fourth straight Sectional title at the Geneseo Class 2A Sectional held at Bob Reade Field in Geneseo. The GHS team had state qualifiers in 11 different field events and won the competition by more than 60 points. There were 17 schools in competition.
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Ridgewood Roundup

The Cambridge Vikings seventh grade girls had to make room on the team bus for an extra passenger on Saturday, May 14th, the first place IESA State Championship trophy had boarded the bus back to Cambridge! The seventh grade girls took home the first place trophy topping the 49 other teams down in Peoria. The Vikings scored points by placing in all seven of their events they had qualified for including two first place finishes scoring 47 points.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orion, IL
City
Kewanee, IL
City
Monmouth, IL
City
Mendota, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Orion, IL
Sports
City
Sherrard, IL
City
Riverdale, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Geneseo

Barney's Korner Bar and Grill not only received a facelift, but also recently became the first business to receive the "Home of the Month" honors. Dan Barnes and co-owner Bob Barnes purchased Maj's and renamed it Barney's Korner Bar and Grill. Members of the Geneseo Evening Garden Club recently planted...
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo School Board approves middle school softball

The Geneseo School Board met Thursday May 12, to wrap up the 21-22 school year, and look forward to the 22-23 year. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh noted that there were only six days of regular classes remaining before a summer vacation consisting of 86 days. Students return August 15. The starting date was moved back at a previous meeting to accommodate any students who may be going to the State Fair with 4-H and FFA projects.
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Orion's Lister named one of state's best

The e-mail to Orion High School teacher Andrew Lister began “Thank you for applying.” Pretty routine. He was a little shocked when it went on to offer congratulations for his selection as one of 32 finalists chosen from 700 applicants. “I was pretty floored by the whole thing,”...
ORION, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bede
geneseorepublic.com

Galva High School graduates named

Twenty seven seniors received diplomas Sunday afternoon at the one hundred and forty seventh Galva High School graduation. The processional and recessional was performed by the Galva High School band. Kurtis Smyth the Galva Junior Senior High School Principal gave the welcome. Joshua Dunn, the co-President of the class gave...
GALVA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Orion Memorial Day events scheduled

The annual Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Orion Community Veterans Monument in Central Park. In case of bad weather, the service will be inside the Methodist Activity Center on the alley behind Orion United Methodist Church. U.S. Air Force career officer Jodi...
ORION, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo School District approves staffing changes

Kathleen Benore - GMS/Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide. Kathleen Benore - GMS/Millikin Summer School Substitute Teacher. Michelle Hayes - Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide. Patrick Helling - Millikin Summer School Teacher. Melanie Henderson - GMS Assistant Cross Country Coach. Jessica Jansen - GMS Summer School Nurse. Zachary Johnson - GMS...
GENESEO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#The Boys#Chargers#Orion Team#Riverdale 114#Princeton 102#Morrison 47#Bureau Valley#Anderson Hogan Story#Christian#Lapsey 31 09 M 23rd
geneseorepublic.com

News Briefs

The Knox County 2021 real estate tax bills are being mailed Wednesday, May 18th. Treasurer, Robin Davis, would like to remind area residents to contact her office if they have not received their bill by June 15th; liability for payment cannot be waived per IL Statutes. Installment due dates are July 7th and September 7th. Payments may be made at the Knox County Courthouse, either in the County Treasurer’s Office or at the drop boxes located at the exit of the parking lot or at the north side of the building. Payments are collected at 8:30 a.m. from the boxes and posted as the prior business day. Payments may be mailed to the County Collector, Knox County Courthouse 200 South Cherry Street, Galesburg, Illinois 61401. Taxes may also be paid by credit or debit card with a fee to the cardholder at the Treasurer’s office, over the Internet at www.knoxtreasurer.org or by phone at 1-888-449-5738. Payments may also be made at any of the banks in Knox County except Wells Fargo per their request.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Galva School Board approves staffing changes - what else did they decide?

*Josh Harris as head 8th grade boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season. *Rebecca Wigant as head 7th grade girls basketball coach for the 2022-23 season. *Charlie Brooks as cafeteria manager/head cook for the 2022-23 school year. The board approved school fees Monday night. Most will remain the same, but...
GALVA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy