Orion boys host Three Rivers track meet

The Knox County 2021 real estate tax bills are being mailed Wednesday, May 18th. Treasurer, Robin Davis, would like to remind area residents to contact her office if they have not received their bill by June 15th; liability for payment cannot be waived per IL Statutes. Installment due dates are July 7th and September 7th. Payments may be made at the Knox County Courthouse, either in the County Treasurer’s Office or at the drop boxes located at the exit of the parking lot or at the north side of the building. Payments are collected at 8:30 a.m. from the boxes and posted as the prior business day. Payments may be mailed to the County Collector, Knox County Courthouse 200 South Cherry Street, Galesburg, Illinois 61401. Taxes may also be paid by credit or debit card with a fee to the cardholder at the Treasurer’s office, over the Internet at www.knoxtreasurer.org or by phone at 1-888-449-5738. Payments may also be made at any of the banks in Knox County except Wells Fargo per their request.

KNOX COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO