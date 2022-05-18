Carson City Sheriff’s Office Looking For Shoplifting Team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three retail theft suspects. The three suspects, along with a man identified as Manuel Coleman of Reno, pushed out shopping carts of merchandise without paying from Kohl's on May 7.
A 60-year-old Texan was arrested in Carson City on Wednesday on multiple counts of drug violations as well as two counts as an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. Robert Rodriguez was arrested after a traffic stop on South Roop Street when a deputy spotted him using his cellphone while driving. He drew the deputy’s attention by turning left in front of the police motorcycle, forcing the officer to hit his brakes to avoid a collision.
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps Sparks Police arrest and prosecute a duo who robbed Scheels last month. On April 19, police say one man and one woman committed a robbery in the area of...
A man was arrested outside the Safeway grocery store on Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills last week, after reportedly being in possession of more than $1,200-worth of stolen alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic Beverage Control agents were reportedly on location at the store, investigating reports of minors shoplifting alcoholic beverages from...
YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A woman has died after she was struck by a car in Yuba City on Thursday morning – and officers are still trying to find the driver.
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Carson High School math teacher and boy's basketball coach Jordan Glover resigned Tuesday, according to a statement from district spokesman Dan Davis. Glover was hired as the school's basketball coach in 2017 after spending several seasons with the Reno Huskies. Carson City Sheriff Ken...
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released.
According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue.
Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear.
Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
A home invasion robbery suspect who tied a woman up and held her for hours at gunpoint is now in the Lassen County Jail after a daylong manhunt on Sunday. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Center Road near Belfast Road for report of a robbery in progress. The reporting party said a suspect had stolen the victim’s vehicle and that gunshots were being fired.
A Plumas County jury convicted Quincy resident David Bruce Mercer, 59, on May 19 of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale. The verdict culminated a two-day jury trial. Mercer was arrested on Oct. 26, 2021, when law enforcement visited Mercer’s residence on Nugget Lane in Quincy to serve arrest warrants and conduct a probation search. During the search, a deputy found over 2 ounces of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $120 and a magnetic box used to secretly transport the methamphetamine on the outside of a vehicle.
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A deadly rollover crash has shut down an off-ramp in Carson City early Friday morning. According to Nevada State Police the crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on northbound I-580 at the College Parkway off-ramp involving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck. Troopers said...
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol are seeking the driver of this stolen vehicle that crashed into a vehicle parked on Bradley Street in Quincy this afternoon, May 16. The at-large suspect is described as a a Native American middle-aged male wearing a black T-shirt.
El Dorado County District Attorney blasting the light sentence given to convicted cop killer. The man who fatally shot El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael in October 2019 has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder, California’s statutory minimum for the crime. Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco, 22, was convicted last month for killing Ishmael - the deputy responded to a 911 call at an illegal marijuana grow site near Somerset, where Vasquez opened fire, hitting Ishmael several times and wounding another deputy.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire described as suspicious destroyed an outbuilding used as an office Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Fire Department said . It was reported as a vegetation fire at 6:03 p.m. There were several outbuildings in the area but only one...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Incumbent Reno city council members Naomi Duerr and Bonnie Weber are both running for re-election for their Ward 2 and Ward 4 seats this cycle. Both races also feature two challengers. Tyler Hinman and Jay Kenny are challenging Duerr to represent...
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for May 6-May 12, 2022. May 6.
PARADISE, Calif. - A Magalia man was arrested after police were able to find an ounce of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Paradise on Thursday night, according to the Paradise Police Department. Paradise Police made a traffic stop on Pentz Road after observing a car that was speeding and...
