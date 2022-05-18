University of Missouri raises tuition for in-state students

Governor Mike Parson signs off on new boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Missouri was one of the last stats in the nation to set up new U.S. House districts based on data from the 2020 census. The new map was held up by contentious debate in the Senate throughout the legislative session. On Wednesday, Parson signed the bill creating the new map, which divides the state into six likely Republican districts and two Democratic ones.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO