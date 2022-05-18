ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

University of Missouri raises tuition for in-state students

By Randy Mitchell
 2 days ago

The University of Missouri Board of Curators votes to raise tuition for...

Missouri Veterans Commission gets $5 million from medical marijuana sales

The Missouri Veterans Commission receives another influx of cash from the state’s medical marijuana program. The state health department announced yesterday that they transferred $5 million to the MVC. It’s the third transfer made since voters approved the use of medical marijuana in 2018. To date, the MVC has received nearly $14 million from the medical marijuana program.
Governor Mike Parson has concerns about tax cut bill

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has concerns about a tax credit bill awaiting his signature. The bill passed by the legislature this session would create a $500 tax credit for single Missouri taxpayers and a $1500 tax credit for married couples filing jointly. But it’s limited to individuals making under $150,000 a year and couples making under $300,000 a year. The tax is prorated and capped at $500 million.
Governor Mike Parson signs off on new congressional redistrciting map

Governor Mike Parson signs off on new boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Missouri was one of the last stats in the nation to set up new U.S. House districts based on data from the 2020 census. The new map was held up by contentious debate in the Senate throughout the legislative session. On Wednesday, Parson signed the bill creating the new map, which divides the state into six likely Republican districts and two Democratic ones.
State health department launches drug overdose dashboard

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launches a drug overdose dashboard as part of a plan to battle the state’s opioid epidemic. The interactive dashboard displays data related to both fatal and nonfatal overdoses, where they occurred, and the demographic makeup of those who overdosed. The department...
