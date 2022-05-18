University of Missouri raises tuition for in-state students

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt files a lawsuit against six St. Louis area school districts for reinstating mask mandates. Schmitt announced Thursday that he is suing the Clayton, Webster Groves, Mehlville, Maplewood and Ladue school districts as well as the Special School District of St. Louis. The lawsuit claims that...
One organization that remembers the May 2019 Jefferson City tornado rather well is the Special Olympics of Missouri. Chief Marketing and Development Officer Brian Neuner says he went to bed on May 21 not knowing what awaited him the next morning. “Around 5 a.m. or so I got a call...
The Missouri Veterans Commission receives another influx of cash from the state’s medical marijuana program. The state health department announced yesterday that they transferred $5 million to the MVC. It’s the third transfer made since voters approved the use of medical marijuana in 2018. To date, the MVC has received nearly $14 million from the medical marijuana program.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has concerns about a tax credit bill awaiting his signature. The bill passed by the legislature this session would create a $500 tax credit for single Missouri taxpayers and a $1500 tax credit for married couples filing jointly. But it’s limited to individuals making under $150,000 a year and couples making under $300,000 a year. The tax is prorated and capped at $500 million.
Governor Mike Parson signs off on new boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Missouri was one of the last stats in the nation to set up new U.S. House districts based on data from the 2020 census. The new map was held up by contentious debate in the Senate throughout the legislative session. On Wednesday, Parson signed the bill creating the new map, which divides the state into six likely Republican districts and two Democratic ones.
Update: The Doolittle Fire Protection District in Phelps County says there was a structural collapse at Stuckey’s, with part of the roof caving in. There were several calls for motor vehicle crashes and storm damage cleanup, widespread power outages, but no injuries. The National Weather Service in St. Louis...
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launches a drug overdose dashboard as part of a plan to battle the state’s opioid epidemic. The interactive dashboard displays data related to both fatal and nonfatal overdoses, where they occurred, and the demographic makeup of those who overdosed. The department...
The Missouri Supreme Court sets a date for oral arguments in the case of a JCCC prisoner accused of kidnapping an employee. Randy Teter, 41, is serving time for an incident in the prison in July 2018. Court records state Teter escaped his secured area and tackled the employee to the ground, holding a sharp weapon to her throat.
