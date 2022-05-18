NC Wildlife Resources Commission announces opening day for trout Delayed Harvest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Warmer days mean it is time for some streams and lakes to open as Delayed Harvest to trout.

34 trout streams and two lakes will open on June 4 as Delayed Harvest to trout from June 4 until September 30, the Wildlife Resources Commission said.

On opening day, the waters open to anglers 18 and under first: “6 a.m. until 11:59 a.m. on opening day, Delayed Harvest waters are open only to youth under 18 years old,” officials said.

And at noon, the waters open to all anglers.

Officials said anglers may keep “up to seven trout per day,” and there are no minimum size limits.

For more information on the Delayed Harvest of trout, click here.

