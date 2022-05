Jay-Z wouldn’t be where he is today without his mother, Gloria Carter. “My mom always taught me—you know, little boys listen to their moms too much—that whatever you put into something is what you’re going to get out of it,” Jay-Z told O Magazine. “ I had to fully let go of what I was doing before for the music to be successful. That was a leap of faith for me. I said, “I have to give this everything.” With that work ethic, Jay-Z became not just one of the greatest rappers of all time but a mogul who Forbes estimated in 2022 was worth around $1.3 billion.

