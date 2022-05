The year is... some time in the late-2000s. Little did the world know that somewhere out there, at Radical Entertainment, a sequel to Scarface: The World Is Yours was in development. The original 2006 title was pretty great, to say the least - the action-adventure, which kind of acted as a sequel to the 1983 movie (albeit, if the film had ended differently), released on the PS2, Xbox, Wii and PC, and was received really positively (the PS2 version holds a very respectable critic score of 75 on Metacritic, with an even better user score of 8.7).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO