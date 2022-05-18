ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City residents value tourism despite concerns of crowding

By Toria Barnhart
Park Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark City residents understand the importance of tourism to the local economy, a new study from the Utah Office of Tourism found, and despite concerns like traffic or overcrowding, most of the survey respondents still say the community can provide a positive experience for tourists. Across the state, the...

