Sturgis, SD

3 schools win $100,000 each in fitness program

By Rae Yost
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three schools in western South Dakota won $300,000 in fitness equipment in the DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center campaign, according to a state Department of Education news release.

Custer Elementary School, Newell School and Sturgis Williams Middle School in Sturgis are the winners of $100,000 each in a campaign sponsored by fitness trainer Jake Steinfeld in partnership with the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, according to the release. The program has several private sponsors.

The program has will award fitness money to schools in 40 states by the end of the year with plans to reach all 50 states in coming years, according to the release.

