Therapist Weena Cullins shares ways to protect your peace and maintain boundaries when providing support and care for a loved one. Very few people want to see someone they love drowning. Sometimes in a bid to save them, you give up your life jacket and end up drowning yourself. This is something you may relate with if you support a loved one who struggles with mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder or anything else that makes day-to-day living difficult. In the United States, nearly one in five adults lives with a mental illness according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO